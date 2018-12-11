The final version of the farm bill released Tuesday includes two provisions championed by 2nd District U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack.
Loebsack, D-Iowa, was pleased that the five-year package includes funding to build rural broadband infrastructure, protects crop insurance and provides a safety net for beginning farmers against crop failures and natural disasters.
“I am pleased that the House and Senate were finally able to put aside the partisan games and produce a farm bill that will provide Iowa’s farmers and rural communities with the certainty that they need to be able to plan for the upcoming planting season,” Loebsack said.
In particular, Loebsack was pleased the bill includes the Precision Agriculture Act, which will establish a Federal Communications Commission task force, in collaboration with the USDA, to evaluate the best ways to meet the broadband connectivity and technological needs of precision agriculture.
It also includes SIREN — Supporting and Improving Rural EMS Needs — a $10 million grant program for emergency medical services agencies in rural areas.
The funding will address issues rural areas face, including personnel recruitment and retention, continuing education and preparedness training, purchasing updated equipment, maintaining adequate coverage during prolonged transport times and obtaining qualified medical oversight.
Other highlights for the Iowa City Democrat include $350 million for broadband infrastructure, along with the reauthorization of the rural water and sewer infrastructure programs.
Loebsack also cited the continued support for conservation programs, including the Conservation Stewardship Program and the increasing of the Conservation Reserve Program to 27 million acres.