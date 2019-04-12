Dave Loebsack’s decision to retire from Congress creates in eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District an open-seat race that could be more competitive and draw significant interest from potential candidates.
Loebsack was first elected to the district in 2006 and won re-election six times.
But the district has something of an independent streak: it went for Democratic President Barack Obama by double digits in 2008 and 2012 but in 2016 went to Republican President Donald Trump by 4 percentage points.
Kyle Kondik, managing editor of the national political forecasting publication Sabato’s Crystal Ball, posted on social media that Loebsack’s retirement changes the 2nd District’s forecast for 2020 from “likely Democratic” to a toss-up.
With Loebsack out, the question is who may run.
The potential Democratic successors include a former candidate for lieutenant governor and a young state senator.
On the Republican side, some of Loebsack’s previous opponents left open the possibility of running again in 2020, and they may have company.
Chris Peters, a surgeon from Coralville and a Libertarian-leaning Republican, ran against Loebsack in 2016 and 2018. Peters was not immediately available for comment Friday; he is vacationing in Italy.
Peters posted his reaction to the news on social media, writing, “I look forward to having more effective leadership and representation for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District. As to my immediate future, I plan to enjoy the rest of my vacation in Italy with good friends ... I’ll defer any further discussion for another week or two.”
Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who ran against Loebsack in 2008, 2010 and 2014, said Friday she had not yet had time to process the news of Loebsack’s retirement but said she will give another run some consideration.
State Sens. Roby Smith of Davenport and Chris Cournoyer of Le Claire, a freshman, could run without giving up their legislative seats. And Iowa Rep. Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton thought about challenging Loebsack in 2018, but passed. He said he’s not sure what he will do this time.
“I had 350 calls and text messages in the past two hours” including one from his father, the Republican Party of Iowa chairman, Kaufmann said. “It’s pure chaos.”
“I’ll look at it, but I’m in middle of legislative session and my first responsibility is to my House district,” the Cedar County farmer and business owner said. “It definitely changes the landscape.”
Another Republican mentioned is Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher.
Among Democrats, freshman Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville, who has gained attention for his advocacy for LGBTQ rights, is mentioned as a potential successor. Former Sen. Rita Hart, Hubbell’s running mate, also has been mentioned.
Ian Russell, a Davenport attorney, said Friday afternoon in an email that people have asked him about running for the 2nd District seat.
“Serving my home state in a position of public service where I can have an impact on thousands of my fellow Iowans has always been a dream of mine,” Russell wrote. “However, it’s too soon to know whether this is the right time for a congressional bid. He and his wife have two young sons. “It is a topic that will be part of our family meals and reflection.”