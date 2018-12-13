MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A federal grant will help pay for the largest construction project ever in an eastern Iowa city, where officials plan to spend about $9.5 million on sewer lines, new sidewalks and other improvements to a key street.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Maquoketa more than $3.8 million in BUILD grant funding for the project along Platt Street, KCRG-TV reported . Maquoketa is about 30 miles south of Dubuque and has a population of about 6,000.
The project has also received a $3 million grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation. Taxpayers will cover the remaining $2.7 million.
City Public Works Director Frank Ellenz said the changes are overdue and the infrastructure is deteriorating.
"Two to three years ago, we had 13 water main breaks in that one section of road over the winter," Ellenz said. "Thirteen water main breaks is a lot of water main breaks."
City leaders believe the changes will help local businesses and attract more residents.
"This is on the area that is a main corridor, a main entry way into our town from two different directions," said Wendy McCart, Executive Director of the Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce. "It's really going to do a lot for that first impression when they come to the area."
City leaders hope to begin gathering bids for the revitalization project in January.