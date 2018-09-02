Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds asked Sunday what rival Fred Hubbell has to hide by not releasing more comprehensive tax return information.
Reynolds was in Scott County Sunday as part of a campaign swing through the area, touring the Walnut Grove Pioneer Village near Long Grove, then going to Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport to throw out the first pitch to a Quad-Cities River Bandits baseball game.
Reynolds' campaign has been hammering Democrat Fred Hubbell over his release of tax information last week, saying he fell short of the kind of disclosure that's necessary.
"I don't know what Fred has to hide," the governor said.
Reynolds released 10 years of tax returns recently and has been homing in on Hubbell, a wealthy retired businessman who is challenging her for governor.
Hubbell's campaign released a three-page summary of his returns, which drew criticism from Republicans, as well as from some on the left.
"I think if you want to run, I don't think it's unreasonable to do that. I don't know why you wouldn't," Reynolds said.
Democrats have argued she's being hypocritical about the issue because the president, a member of her own party, has refused to release his own tax returns.
The governor said Sunday that Trump should release his returns, too. But when asked whether it's fair to question whether the president might have something to hide, she declined to say. "I'm running for governor of the state of Iowa, so let's focus on the race that I'm running," she said.
A Hubbell spokesperson, Emilie Simons responded to the governor on Sunday, saying:
"Governor Reynolds cut back the governor's official weekly press conferences, forced out a leading Medicaid adviser who criticized privatization, kicked reporters out of a public event, secretly appointed her dad to a judicial commission, and continues to provide no data for her Medicaid savings claims. Who really has something to hide?" Simons said.
Reynolds had a busy campaign schedule for the Labor Day weekend, the traditional kickoff of political season, making stops in eastern and western Iowa, as well as the central part of the state.
On a tour of the Pioneer Village grounds on the first of its two-day Labor Day event, Reynolds got a look at a blacksmithing operation, made a jump rope and took a turn behind the counter of a soda fountain.
At a cabin where she stopped to take a look, two volunteers praised the governor, saying that the state has progressed under her leadership.
"I think we should just stay the course," said Carol Freund, of Walcott.