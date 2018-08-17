DES MOINES — The U.S. attorney general aired some grievances with federal judges during his remarks Friday to a gathering of judicial system officials in Iowa.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions addressed the Eighth Circuit Judicial Conference on Friday at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines.
Sessions used a sizable portion of his 26-minute address criticizing some federal judges’ rulings against policies implemented by President Donald Trump’s administration, including a ban on travel from several Muslim-majority countries and the withholding of federal grants to cities that do not cooperate with federal immigration officials.
The travel ban ruling was reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court, which upheld the ban.
“I’m the top lawyer for the executive branch. It’s a co-equal branch. It’s entitled to proper respect from the legislative and the judicial branch, too,” Sessions said. “And of course judges aren’t sent from Olympus. They are not always correct. Indeed, our appeals in a number of cases have borne fruit in total or in part.”
Sessions said the rulings that were eventually overturned were costly to taxpayers and delayed actions taken by the administration. And he said those initial rulings provoked criticism of the Trump administration from the media and advocacy groups.
“I may have withdrawal symptoms when this thing is over. The constant criticism kind of wakes you up in the morning. ‘What are they going to say today,’” Sessions said. “I’ve got lawyers, 100,000 people in the Department of Justice who represent all these federal agencies with all their millions of employees and I’m expected to know everything that’s happening. And when it doesn’t get right they’re going to put me in jail. That’s kind of sometimes the way I feel about it.”
Sessions criticized federal administrative law judges’ use of nationwide injunctions, which were implemented in the cases involving the travel ban and the sanctuary cities. Sessions said judges are using nationwide injunctions more often in recent years.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican from Iowa, provided a similar thought on the use of nationwide injunctions. Grassley said he does not want to rule out situations where a judge would have legitimate cause to issue a nationwide injunction, but he shares the concern that the practice is becoming too common.
“I would not want the widespread use of recent years to become a practice,” Grassley said. “There’s some exceptions where it ought to be used, but I think it’s been used in too many cases where it’s not justified.”
Sessions spoke briefly about the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Kavanaugh is Trump’s second high court nominee; the first, Neil Gorsuch, spoke later at the conference later in the day.
Sessions said he thinks Democrats are asking for more documentation than they need in Kavanaugh’s confirmation process.
“It’s an impeccable resume by any measure. He has experience at the highest levels of the private sector, the executive branch and the judiciary. He has won respect at every level,” Sessions said of Kavanaugh. “Those records and his hearing will confirm what Judge Kavanaugh’s reputation is, that he will be a truly great Supreme Court justice.”
Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee that will oversee Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings the week of Labor Day, said the committee is in the process of obtaining roughly 1 million documents from Kavanaugh’s various previous jobs in the federal government. He said it may take until the end of October to acquire the complete load of documents.
Democrats have been pushing for the public release of documents that have been termed “committee confidential.” Grassley said “eventually most of those will probably be made public,” but they must first go through another clearance step.
Sessions also highlighted the Trump administration’s appointment of judges to other federal courts. In addition to the two Supreme Court justices, Trump has appointed 24 circuit court judges — more than any other president at this point in his presidency since the circuit court system was created in 1891, according to the New York Times.
“The president’s judicial philosophy, I think, is a reason he got elected. He stated it boldly in the campaign. He laid out a thoughtful vision of what judges should do, and he had the courage to put out a Supreme Court list of actual names for the voters to see,” Sessions said. “He told the American people he wanted judges who would respect the text, history and role of the co-equal branches. President Trump has kept that promise. He’s nominated faithful, restrained judges of the highest caliber to court after court.”
Protesters gathered outside the Iowa Events Center and earlier Friday outside a meeting of the Des Moines Rotary Club, where Sessions also spoke, to object to the administration’s policies on immigration, LGBTQ discrimination and voters’ rights.
“I fail to see Iowa values or American values in what Sessions is doing,” Hugh Espey, director of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, said in an emailed statement.
Gorsuch spoke for roughly 40 minutes in a q-and-a format, in which he talked about his personal background and judicial influences, among other biographical topics.
One question was about the role judges and lawyers play in protecting the rule of law.
“I think the rule of law is one of the great things that separates this country from almost any other on Earth. Go visit some other countries and see what judges, what pressures they face and the challenges they face for their safety, their security, their ability to make independent decisions,” Gorsuch said. “The rule of law here really is one of the wonders of the world. ...
“I think it is very important that we preserve the rule of law and the separation of powers.”