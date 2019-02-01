The 6th annual Quad-Cities Stormwater Conference will be 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Jumer’s Hotel with the theme of "Bridging the Gap Between Iowa and Illinois Stormwater Management."
The event is coordinated by the cities of Davenport, Rock Island and East Moline, the Rock Island County Soil & Water Conservation District, Rock Island County and Christopher B. Burke Engineering.
The cost is $25 including lunch.
Talks will include: Iowa versus Illinois manuals and permits; Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency MS4 audits; building a flood resilient Iowa; the Bettendorf basin study, and the Interstate 74 Mississippi River Bridge project.
For more information, go to www.rockislandswcd.org/quad-city-stormwater-conference/.
To make a reservation, go to 6thannualqcstormwaterconf.eventbrite.com.