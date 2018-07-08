DES MOINES — Robert D. Ray, Iowa’s 38th governor from 1969-83, passed away early Sunday in Des Moines, his family confirmed.
Ray was 89. He had dealt with Parkinson’s disease and died peacefully of natural causes at Wesley Acres, according to David Oman, Ray’s former chief of staff.
“Bob Ray defined the modern era governorship for Iowa and beyond,” Oman said. “More importantly, he touched the lives of three generations of Iowans, who respected, trusted and followed his leadership. He will be greatly missed by many; his legacy will extend for decades to come.”
A Republican who got vice presidential consideration, Ray served a then-record five terms as governor spanning 14 years — a record later eclipsed by his succeeding Lt. Gov. Terry Branstad. He was known for his leadership skills and his humanitarianism, having reached out to Southeast Asian refugees displaced by military conflicts in that region to resettle in Iowa during the 1970s.
Ray was elected governor in 1968 and re-elected four times until stepping down in January 1983. He later served as chief executive officer of two insurance firms, one in Cedar Rapids — where he resided for a time — and one in Des Moines. In the late 1990s, Ray was acting mayor of Des Moines and then president of Drake University.
"Governor Ray's legacy lives on in the millions of people that he impacted as a tremendous statesman for Iowa and our nation. His civility, courage and common-sense governing set a high standard for those who followed,” current Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement Sunday.
“May our prayers and thoughts bring peace to First Lady Billie Ray, her daughters and family at this time,” Reynolds added.
Adam Gregg, Iowa’s acting lieutenant governor, called Ray “a giant” in Iowa history who left an indelible mark on the state. “He will be remembered as a leader who earned the respect of Iowans of all backgrounds and beliefs,” Gregg said. “May he remain a role model to us all.”
Ray is survived by his wife Billie, three daughters and eight grandchildren.
Plans for celebrating Ray’s life will be shared later, Oman said Sunday.