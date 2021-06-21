Islamic Center of the Quad Cities' Relief Pantry will provide food and much more to the Quad-Cities community

Since the spring of 2020, the Moline-based Islamic Center of the Quad Cities has reached out to the greater Quad-Cities community by offering a monthly food box program.

Starting Wednesday the ICQC will expand community efforts, opening what it calls the Relief Pantry. Offering human services, medical screenings, transitional housing, Muslim Family Services, and programs for children, the Relief Pantry will be located at 1531 Suite 1, 47th Ave. in Moline.

The ICQC will celebrate the start of the Relief Pantry with an open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

As with its food box program, the ICQC is partnering with the Islamic Circle of North America. And like the food box program, anyone can get assistance.

"We have found there is a great need to help people with food - and they need other forms of help, too," said Ikram Hussain, the ICNA's director of Midwest relief efforts. "We will not have all services available immediately at the relief pantry, but we will build a program that will help out neighbors."

Hussain said food will be available at the Relief Pantry every Saturday. The ICQC and the ICNA will continue to host the monthly drive-through food box program at the ICQC location at 6005 34th Ave. in Moline.