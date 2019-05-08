A nationally touring exhibit, “Remembering Our Fallen,” will be displayed in the north lobby of Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, through May 12.
Including a state memorial from Iowa, it will remind visitors “of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan while wearing our country’s uniform,” according to a release from Visit Quad Cities. The free exhibit will be open each day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We’re extremely proud to host this incredible exhibit at the Isle Casino Hotel,” Nancy Ballenger, vice president and general manager of the hotel, said in the release. “Our veterans and fallen soldiers have done their duty to defend our freedom. Many have given a lot, while countless others have given all. It’s our duty to honor them.”
The memorial includes 31 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of over 5,000 of our nation’s fallen since Sept. 11, 2001. This memorial was unveiled nationally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 7, 2017.
“We are humbled to have an opportunity to remember our country’s heroes through the 'Remembering Our Fallen' national touring exhibit,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “The sacrifices made by so many brave men and women is a sobering reminder that our freedom and hope for a better nation is built by the ultimate sacrifice by patriots. We are extremely grateful for the partnership with Patriot Productions, the Isle Casino Hotel, and the city of Bettendorf as we display this exhibit for visitors and Quad Citizens to pay tribute and remember these brave Americans.”
The national memorial includes a Tribute Tower to recognize service men and women who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed stateside or on overseas bases. Also, to recognize the tragedy of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the Tribute Tower includes those who returned from war with invisible wounds of PTSD and succumbed to suicide.
The arrival of the memorial exhibit in the Quad-Cities was made possible through support by Isle Casino Hotel, Visit Quad Cities, and the city of Bettendorf. The memorial will travel to Washington, D.C., after it leaves the Quad-Cities.
Organizers of the exhibit are asking for help in contacting Gold Star families to include every American who has died since 9/11/2001 in The War on Terror. There is no fee to families.
They are asked to visit patrioticproductions.org and provide basic information and two photos for their fallen loved one. A directory of the fallen, along with the tour schedule and additional information, are available at the same website.
During the memorial exhibit, a Vietnam Veterans Reunion will take place at the Isle Casino Hotel from May 2-5. A Vietnam Veterans memorial will also be on display during the reunion in the same location. Several hundred veterans from across the country will be coming to the Quad-Cities for the reunion.
Additionally, from May 9-12, the Army Divisions Association of Military Reunion Planners will stay at the Isle Casino Hotel for a Q-C familiarization tour. The association represents 26 military divisions. During their visit, they will tour the community and Rock Island Arsenal to learn more about the area to host future military reunions here.