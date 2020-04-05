'Isolation is hard': COVID-19 causes nervous times for new and expectant mothers

"Stressful to say the least,'' she said. He is exhausted at the end of every day. He undresses before he comes inside and takes a shower immediately. I don't touch his scrubs at all and do laundry every day. Lysol has been our friend. It's been hard on me mentally as well, working from home and sending him off into what's literally a war zone every day.''

Hayes understands. Her boyfriend, Dylan, Leighton's father, works for Muscatine Power as a lineman.

"His clothes are off and in the wash first thing,'' Hayes said. "Then he showers and then he joins us. You leave nothing to chance.''

Like interaction with others.

Leighton's grandparents have been relegated to sharing time through a window and doors with their adorable granddaughter.

"We dressed her up and put on some glasses for her to beat the glare,'' Hayes said. "It was neat to have them be able to talk with her, but keep enough distance — stay outside — to make it safe. Eventually we all will be able to do things in person again.''

What the future holds remains to be seen. When the coronavirus eases, what will be the new normal?