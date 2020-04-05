'Isolation is hard': COVID-19 causes nervous times for new and expectant mothers

The glass in Emma Wagener's world has always been beyond half filled.
She is the face of Optimism International.
Today, though, there is worry on the mind of the expectant Rock Island mother, seven months pregnant with her first child.
Wagener, though, is not alone. The worry world is a crowded one these days. Having a baby — amid the reality that is the new coronavirus — is unnerving at best.
The CDC says there is no data to confirm pregnant women are more susceptible to the coronavirus, but it does state they experience changes in their bodies that may increase their risk of some infections.
It also notes, with viruses from the same family as COVID-19, and other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza, women have had a higher risk of developing severe illness.
No one plans for a pandemic in the middle of experiencing motherhood or expecting a child and for sure no one had a playbook in the case of COVID-19.
For Wagener, a catering company executive who is seven months pregnant, it's a daily double of uncertainty. Her husband, Jordan Wagener, is an emergency room nurse at UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island's campus.
"I worry about Jordan every day he leaves for work,'' Wagener said. "It's scary to think about him being right in the middle of this. I know it is mentally and physically exhausting for him. He unfortunately sees the worst victims of this virus and how it has turned everyone's world's upside down.''
Ashley Hayes welcomed her first child, Leighton Rowe, to the world in November of 2019. After four months of sharing Leighton with the world, the Taylor Ridge mother and daughter went into lockdown as soon as the coronavirus took hold in the United States.
"Isolation is hard,'' Hayes, a stay-at-home mom, said. "I walked to the mailbox yesterday just to feel outside. Nothing will get in the way of keeping the baby safe, but you worry. This is amazing — being a mother — but it gets tempered with the precautions you take to keep things safe. Still, though, it's incredible being a mom.''
The Wageners believed it was the perfect time to bring a child into the world. Who wouldn't? Who knew the coronavirus would stop a nation in its tracks?
"We are taking it in stride as much as we can,'' Wagener said. "The first week or so was difficult to process, but we know at the end of the day the most important thing is having a healthy baby. Waiting it out is really difficult, because I always like to have a plan. It's hard not knowing what future plans we may have to change to reduce risks like postponing the baby shower or having family present after the birth.''
Even something as simple — in normal times — a trip to the pediatrician, brings cause and concern.
Rock Island's Stephanie Soebbing is one of the nation's foremost authorities in the world of quilting. Along with her husband, Adam, she owns and operates Quilt Addicts Anonymous, a Rock island storefront and a thriving online quilting resource. Her second quilting-related book is due at the end of April.
Last week, Soebbing took her two-month old daughter, Lily, for a checkup at the office of their Moline-based pediatrician. For safety reasons, the visit involved a blanket-covered baby, a masked Soebbing, full-gowned and masked nurses and waiting in the family car until it was time for Lily's appointment.
All acceptable for Soebbing.
"I understand it,'' Soebbing, also a mother of a five-year-old, said. "I understand the doctor asking me to breast-feed until Lily is 15 months to allow her to receive the anti-bodies I have stored. I understand precautions of the trip and all that came with it. What I didn't understand was fighting all the cars by the doctor's office for people waiting to get Whitey's Ice Cream in the middle of what's happening. Now I like Whitey's, but...''
Once the Soebbings made it home from the doctor, even more precautionary measures were taken.
Stephanie took a shower and gave Lily a bath, while Adam Soebbing gathered clothes and put them in the washing machine. He then added his own and took a shower.
"You cannot be too safe or risk anything,'' said Soebbing, who with Adam, is working round-the-clock to keep their quilting business up and running via online sales. "You do what you have to do.''
Emma Wagener says no chances are taken when Jordan Wagener arrives home from a day at the hospital.
"Stressful to say the least,'' she said. He is exhausted at the end of every day. He undresses before he comes inside and takes a shower immediately. I don't touch his scrubs at all and do laundry every day. Lysol has been our friend. It's been hard on me mentally as well, working from home and sending him off into what's literally a war zone every day.''
Hayes understands. Her boyfriend, Dylan, Leighton's father, works for Muscatine Power as a lineman.
"His clothes are off and in the wash first thing,'' Hayes said. "Then he showers and then he joins us. You leave nothing to chance.''
Like interaction with others.
Leighton's grandparents have been relegated to sharing time through a window and doors with their adorable granddaughter.
"We dressed her up and put on some glasses for her to beat the glare,'' Hayes said. "It was neat to have them be able to talk with her, but keep enough distance — stay outside — to make it safe. Eventually we all will be able to do things in person again.''
What the future holds remains to be seen. When the coronavirus eases, what will be the new normal?
"I get there will be change and everyone will adjust,'' said Hayes, who affords herself a one-hour car ride each week just to gather her thoughts. "I know this will pass, but it will be quite the story to explain to Leighton when she is old enough to understand.''
