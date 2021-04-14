'It really was a beautiful moment:' Music provides respite at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Hill was honest about her reaction to Tabby's hour-long volunteer performance.

"I teared up. It was very emotional for me. COVID has taken so much from all of us," Hill said. "It was a symbolic moment for some of us. This is the place where people can take at least some control in this pandemic. And the live music just made it even more clear we share this effort. We're in this together."

Vaccinations in the Q-C

Traffic at the Camden Centre was light Wednesday, one day after the CDC declared a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccine could be tied to six known blood-clotting incidents.

Hill said she is certain the CDC's announcement and Wednesday's lack of patients were not related.

"I think people understand it was six people and 6.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been administered," Hill said. "No one should minimize a person died and other people were hurt. No one should just say that is inconsequential."

Hill said she thinks some of the lower numbers at the Camden Centre clinic has more to do with "a lag in messaging."