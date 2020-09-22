'It’s critical:' Census matters a lot to East Moline

The census deadline is fast approaching. And East Moline is very concerned about only having 71.5% census reports returned.
The deadline to fill out the census online, over the phone or with a census representative is Sept. 30.
Mayor Reggie Freeman even implored the city council to utilize their individual posts on social media to get people to fill out the form.
Both Rock Island County and East Moline benefit from the final number that East Moline’s population is listed at, the mayor noted. In 2010 the population was 21,302.
Alderwoman Jayne O’Brien, Ward 4, noted some areas in the city are significantly lower in terms of participation in the census.
People can go to www.2020census.gov for additional information.
“It is really helpful if we can get our numbers up,” O’Brien said at Monday’s council meeting. “I agree with Mayor Freeman. Every additional person that reports or participates in the census, brings additional dollars to our community.”
A budget deficit of $3.6 million is budgeted for 2020 already. The money the city gets because of the census being fully counted is highly important.
“It is critical that we get an accurate read because state and federal money that comes from those governments is divvied up on a per capita basis in many instances,” Doug Maxeiner, city administrator, said. “So the income tax that is shared with us from the state of Illinois is based on a per capita (per person) basis. So if we are under counted, we don’t get a share of the income tax that we should be entitled to to provide services. So, yeah it’s critical.”
Census workers knocking on doors will have identification to prove they are with the U.S. Census, city engineer Tim Kammler said.
“If someone is from the census, they should have an ID and be able to properly identify themselves,” Kammler said. “If there are census workers out, they should be able to provide residents identification.”
Kammler noted East Moline is about at the same level as neighboring cities. East Moline is at 71.5 % reporting; Moline is at 72%; Silvis at 70.6 and Rock Island at 66%, Kammler said.
Maxeiner also updated the council on several matters of note including efforts to clean up Mitchell Mobile Home Park, located across from United Township High School off Avenue of the Cities.
Three mobile homes have been removed due to being uninhabitable with two more to go soon, he said. The park ownership is also applying pest control there twice a week because there’s an infestation problem.
“Pretty substantial roaches that are migrating in to other properties, so we are continuing to pressure the mobile home park administration to get those taken care of,” he said. “We are also looking at the ordinance to see if there’s any way we can beef that up,” to get the ownership to take better care of the park.
The leaf collection program is continuing this year, Maxeiner told the council. It will run from Nov. 2 through Dec. 4, excluding the week of Thanksgiving, he said.
“We are looking at alternatives for distribution of leaf bags,” he added, noting COVID-19 has resulted in some bag pick-up points not being open. The city has traditionally supplied people with a certain number of free Kraft paper bags to put the leaves in at the curb. "We are trying to come up with a plan where people can come buy and pick up the bags," Maxeiener said.
Other noteworthy items of interest from the meeting Monday included the passing of five ordinances.
One allowed the fire chief to lower the asking price on a used 2002 Alexis Fire Truck from $55,000 to $40,000 after it had received no bids at the higher number.
The other four included:
- Approving an engineering services agreement with Veenstra & Kimm, Inc. for the phosphorus reduction operation plan for the wastewater treatment plant.
- Authorizing approval of Hoerr Construction, Inc., for the 2020 sewer lining program. The lining prevents water from draining in during heavy rain events. Otherwise the city ends up treating storm water from heavy rains and it is very costly, Maxeiner said.
- Authorizing an emergency work order for the HVAC replacement at the Florence Aldridge Center. The center is used by Project Now’s Head Start Program and had some air conditioning problems recently.
- Authorizing the sewer easement land acquisition for $5,919 near apartments at Black Hawk College.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!