'It’s critical:' Census matters a lot to East Moline

Census workers knocking on doors will have identification to prove they are with the U.S. Census, city engineer Tim Kammler said.

“If someone is from the census, they should have an ID and be able to properly identify themselves,” Kammler said. “If there are census workers out, they should be able to provide residents identification.”

Kammler noted East Moline is about at the same level as neighboring cities. East Moline is at 71.5 % reporting; Moline is at 72%; Silvis at 70.6 and Rock Island at 66%, Kammler said.

Maxeiner also updated the council on several matters of note including efforts to clean up Mitchell Mobile Home Park, located across from United Township High School off Avenue of the Cities.

Three mobile homes have been removed due to being uninhabitable with two more to go soon, he said. The park ownership is also applying pest control there twice a week because there’s an infestation problem.

“Pretty substantial roaches that are migrating in to other properties, so we are continuing to pressure the mobile home park administration to get those taken care of,” he said. “We are also looking at the ordinance to see if there’s any way we can beef that up,” to get the ownership to take better care of the park.