It's so cold: But people are connecting outdoors

The mercury was just above zero at 11:27 a.m. Friday.

Marley high-stepped it through the snow covering Crow Creek Park on the end of a tether held by a smiling, friendly man wearing a red Trump hat.

"Marley and me came up to spend the day in the Q-C. It's too cold to do anything else," Otis Surratt said as Marley left the snow and headed to the open back of Surratt's mini-van. "We're from Roseville (Illinois), but I grew up in Iowa and we like to come to the Q-C for shopping and get out of the small town."

The 68-year-old Surratt said he was headed home when the 5-year-old white Lab demanded a walk.

"Marley likes to get out, too, when we're in town," Surratt said. He checked his watch.

"But she lasted just four minutes."

Crow Creek Park also is the home of three adjacent dog parks. The middle run was doing brisk business at 11:35 a.m. Friday, as five bundled-up humans stood like potential Popsicle sticks while six canines frolicked in the freeze.

Sam Bedow, a 17-year-old who attends Pleasant Valley High School braved the cold for a 10-month-old Springer Spaniel by the name of Oakley.