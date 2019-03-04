Saturday and Sunday nights will be huge for local KISS fans at the TaxSlayer Center.
One of our many winter storms Jan. 22 forced cancellation of the Quad City Storm hockey game that night. The rescheduled date is Saturday at 7:10 p.m., the day before KISS’ Farewell Tour concert at the Moline arena. When Storm owner John Dawson realized this, he reached out to hockey jersey companies to see if the team could snag KISS jerseys for their game.
“This was the best storm that ever happened to us,” team president Gwen Tombergs said Monday, noting the Storm got the K1 jersey firm to waive a $30,000 licensing fee to create a KISS Storm jersey, with the band members' photo, as long as sales went to charity.
“The KISS marketing and licensing team have been amazing to work with,” Tombergs said. “KISS is very philanthropic and wants to make a difference in every community they play in, so as soon as they heard we wanted to auction the jerseys off and donate the money to our local USO, they were on board.”
The band members — who each got a Storm jersey to keep — agreed to autograph personalized Storm jerseys so the team could auction them off. The jerseys will be sold at an online auction so that KISS fans around the world can participate, with proceeds going to the USO. The online auction will run March 8-18 and can be found at quadcitystorm.com.
Another KISS jersey will be raffled off (one ticket for $5 and 5 for $20), with the winner also getting two tickets to the KISS concert 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
“Our hopes are to raise over $50,000 just from the jerseys' auctions,” Tombergs said. “The Storm have been giving back to nonprofits in our community all season long but this game could take our total over $125,000.”
During the game, the arena will create the “world’s largest KISS Face Fan picture.”
Four thousand fans (first come, first serve) will be be given a KISS mask to hold up at the same time for a panoramic shot of the crowd. Video will be taken of this as well, Tombergs said.
Tombergs encourages fans to make up their face Saturday as the iconic band members.
“We've got to keep hockey in the Quad-Cities; we have to make sure we have more than the hockey fan coming,” she said of attracting people to help donate. “People like to support their nonprofit, their causes, to give money, and bring the groups. It gets new fans in the door. They realize how much fun it is, and we get them to come back.”