Jim Victor Vision Fund joins Flu-Free Quad-Cities efforts

Shelby Porte showed no fear Friday.

A 10-year-old fifth grader at Truman Elementary School in Davenport, Porte sat in a room populated by representatives from the Jim Victor Vision Fund, Green State Credit Union and hospital officials and took the first shot administered in Genesis Health System's 14th annual "Flu-Free Quad-Cities" effort.

Porte's public vaccination helped kick off a prevention effort that hopes to vaccinate 10,000 elementary students in Rock Island, Scott, Clinton and Jackson counties. At the event, the Jim Victor Vision Fund pledged up to match donations up to $50,000 for Flu-Free Quad-Cities.

"Shelby represents the hope we can prevent the spread of flu to people who might face higher-risk consequences," said Dr. Ann O'Donnell, a physician at Genesis Health System. "Because we know hope alone is not a prevention strategy. So we have to continue to practice the behaviors we have learned since COVID-19. We must continue to wear masks in public, social distance and remember to wash our hands."