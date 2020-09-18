Jim Victor Vision Fund joins Flu-Free Quad-Cities efforts

Shelby Porte showed no fear Friday.
A 10-year-old fifth grader at Truman Elementary School in Davenport, Porte sat in a room populated by representatives from the Jim Victor Vision Fund, Green State Credit Union and hospital officials and took the first shot administered in Genesis Health System's 14th annual "Flu-Free Quad-Cities" effort.
Porte's public vaccination helped kick off a prevention effort that hopes to vaccinate 10,000 elementary students in Rock Island, Scott, Clinton and Jackson counties. At the event, the Jim Victor Vision Fund pledged up to match donations up to $50,000 for Flu-Free Quad-Cities.
"Shelby represents the hope we can prevent the spread of flu to people who might face higher-risk consequences," said Dr. Ann O'Donnell, a physician at Genesis Health System. "Because we know hope alone is not a prevention strategy. So we have to continue to practice the behaviors we have learned since COVID-19. We must continue to wear masks in public, social distance and remember to wash our hands."
Flu-Free Quad-Cities visited 84 schools last year — and plans to do at least as many this year. Michelle Cullen is the community health manager at Genesis Health System and coordinates the Flu-Free efforts. She said the program will develop more drive-up vaccination stations this year because of the threat of COVID-19.
Genesis Health System's Flu-Free program administered nearly 100,000 vaccinations over the course of the last 13 years and will kick off the efforts with a drive-up clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24. Every child vaccinated at the event will receive a free ticket to a Quad-Cities River Bandits game.
The Centers for Disease Control and Infection has said reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, will be more important than ever this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. CDC has worked with vaccine manufacturers to have extra flu vaccine available this flu season, according to its website.
The Jim Victor Vision Fund was established to honor Victor, a longtime financial news reporter, Quad-City Times columnist and investment adviser, who died in 2018 at 71 after a single-vehicle race car crash at Road America Speedway in Elkhart Lake, Wis.
