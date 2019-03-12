ROCK ISLAND — It's already been more than 21 years since the untimely passing of John Denver. The singer/songwriter was killed in a single-occupant plane crash Oct. 12, 1997, at age 53.
His immortal music and love for the outdoors lives on, and Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse welcomes back Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon for 'A Tribute to John Denver' on Thursday, March 21, for two performances. Collins last performed at Circa in April 2016.
"The audiences loved Chris each time he's been here," said Brett Hitchcock, Circa director of audience development. "He looks like John, he sounds like John ... it's just amazing!"
The award-winning Collins and Boulder Canyon present a tribute to the music and legacy of John Denver, playing such hits as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song” and many more.
Collins is committed to keeping the music and message of John Denver alive, according to a Circa release. As one reviewer wrote, “the trick is developing a unique show and style that represents the artist while brushing their music with original style. ... Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon does just that.”
The Rock Island theater will offer a matinee and an evening performance on March 21. The matinee includes plated lunch served from noon-12:45 p.m., with the concert at 1 p.m. Those tickets are $46.73.
The evening show includes a five-entree buffet served from 6-7 p.m., and concert at 7:15. Those tickets are $53.55, and reservations for both shows can be made at 309-786-7733, ext. 2.