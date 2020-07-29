John Ivanic, former star kicker at NIU, dies at age 52

Moline native John "JP'' Ivanic, a former star placekicker at Northern Illinois University and civic fixture in Columbus, Ohio, died Monday at age 52.

According to John Ivanic's brother, Pete Ivanic, the 1986 Alleman High School graduate, who was the Columbus, Ohio, Utilities Division spokesman and former television anchor in Columbus, succumbed to a heart-related issue.

John Ivanic was a fixture in Columbus. He first worked as a weekend anchor for WCMH-TV (Channel 4) before joining the city as a spokesman for the city council in 2007, hired by then-President Michael C. Mentel.

In 2015, then Mayor-elect Andrew J. Ginther transferred Ivanic, who had been Ginther’s spokesman and communications director during his tenure as Columbus City Council president, to the Department of Public Utilities, where he handled media duties and policy messages related to water and sewer issues.

John Ivanic is survived by his longtime soulmate, Jenny Horn; children Lexi, a senior at the University of Illinois; son, Jack, a sophomore at St. Ambrose University; mother, Patsy, Encinitas, Calif; sisters Britta Beecher, San Marcos, Calif; Rachel Boyle, San Diego, Calif; brother, Pete, Davenport. Jack Ivanic is a member of the SAU men's basketball team.