John Ivanic, former star kicker at NIU, dies at age 52

Moline native John "JP'' Ivanic, a former star placekicker at Northern Illinois University and civic fixture in Columbus, Ohio, died Monday at age 52.
According to John Ivanic's brother, Pete Ivanic, the 1986 Alleman High School graduate, who was the Columbus, Ohio, Utilities Division spokesman and former television anchor in Columbus, succumbed to a heart-related issue.
John Ivanic was a fixture in Columbus. He first worked as a weekend anchor for WCMH-TV (Channel 4) before joining the city as a spokesman for the city council in 2007, hired by then-President Michael C. Mentel.
In 2015, then Mayor-elect Andrew J. Ginther transferred Ivanic, who had been Ginther’s spokesman and communications director during his tenure as Columbus City Council president, to the Department of Public Utilities, where he handled media duties and policy messages related to water and sewer issues.
John Ivanic is survived by his longtime soulmate, Jenny Horn; children Lexi, a senior at the University of Illinois; son, Jack, a sophomore at St. Ambrose University; mother, Patsy, Encinitas, Calif; sisters Britta Beecher, San Marcos, Calif; Rachel Boyle, San Diego, Calif; brother, Pete, Davenport. Jack Ivanic is a member of the SAU men's basketball team.
Fun-loving and blessed with a 10,000-watt personality, John Ivanic, was true-blue to the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs (he was at the World-Series-clinching game 7 victory in 2016), the Ohio State Buckeyes, Northern Illinois University, and the sport of soccer. He attended soccer matches in London (Tottenham Hotspur) and was a board member of the Columbus Hotspur Soccer Club.
An avid golfer, you could always find him at The Memorial, the annual PGA event, played at the famous Muirfield (Ohio) Country Club and hosted by the legendary Jack Nicklaus.
Ivanic's late father, John A. Ivanic, played football at Drake University. His brother, Pete, was a standout kicker at St. Ambrose. In his record-setting at days at NIU, "JP'' played against the likes of Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Minnesota, UNLV and Temple universities, respectively.
His three field goals, one PAT scoring day, helped NIU to its first-ever win over a Big Ten team, a 19-17 decision against Wisconsin in 1988.
A fan of news shows like "Meet the Press," Ivanic was an even bigger music fan, leaning heavily toward the band Cheap Trick, fostered by a friendship formed with band member Rick Nielsen. The two met during Ivanic's TV news days at WREX in Rockford. Also during his tenure at WREX, Ivanic was part of the small media pool to witness the execution of killer John Wayne Gacey.
Funeral details for Ivanic are pending.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!