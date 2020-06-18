Joyce Wiley devoted her life to making things better for LGBT community in the Quad-Cities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Though tiny in stature, Joyce Wiley was a giant in enhancing the lives of the those in the Quad-Cities' lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and asexual community.

In 1990, Wiley and her husband, Jack, founded a nonprofit, Quad-Citians Affirming Diversity (QCAD), an entity Joyce guided for 27 years. Today, QCAD/Out For Good, operates under different leadership and with a slightly different model, yet its mission of education, support and advocacy remain as the foundation of the organization.

Wiley, who harbored a loving, caring and generous spirit, left us Sunday, June 14, at the age of 80.

"Joyce and Jack were instrumental in providing services and safe spaces to LGBT kids at a time when no one else saw the potential in LGBT youth,'' said Mike Hetrick, who met Joyce 17 years ago, when he and his partner moved to the Quad-Cities from Macomb. "Joyce and Jack opened their hearts and dedicated their lives to helping LGBT youth and adults find a place where they were free from bullying, safe from unaccepting families, and comfortable being who they truly were around others like them."

At a time when few understood, Hetrick said Wiley did and made it her life's work to better the lives of the young people she encountered.