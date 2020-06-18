Joyce Wiley devoted her life to making things better for LGBT community in the Quad-Cities

Though tiny in stature, Joyce Wiley was a giant in enhancing the lives of the those in the Quad-Cities' lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and asexual community.
In 1990, Wiley and her husband, Jack, founded a nonprofit, Quad-Citians Affirming Diversity (QCAD), an entity Joyce guided for 27 years. Today, QCAD/Out For Good, operates under different leadership and with a slightly different model, yet its mission of education, support and advocacy remain as the foundation of the organization.
Wiley, who harbored a loving, caring and generous spirit, left us Sunday, June 14, at the age of 80.
"Joyce and Jack were instrumental in providing services and safe spaces to LGBT kids at a time when no one else saw the potential in LGBT youth,'' said Mike Hetrick, who met Joyce 17 years ago, when he and his partner moved to the Quad-Cities from Macomb. "Joyce and Jack opened their hearts and dedicated their lives to helping LGBT youth and adults find a place where they were free from bullying, safe from unaccepting families, and comfortable being who they truly were around others like them."
At a time when few understood, Hetrick said Wiley did and made it her life's work to better the lives of the young people she encountered.
"Joyce would go out of her way to make sure kids had bus tokens, a ride with a friend or whatever so that they could come to drop-in and make it home (or wherever they were staying) safely," he said. "Without Joyce's and Jack's thoughtfulness, caring and immeasurable generosity, many of today's adults who grew up in the Quad-Cities, could have known a very different and painful life.''
An Evansville, Ind., native, Wiley began her academic career at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana in the School of Home Economics.
Always looking to better those around her, Wiley was active on campus and helped arrange guest lecturers for forums, which included a lecture from Eleanor Roosevelt.
After graduating from the university, Wiley received a PhD in nutrition science from Purdue University in 1968 and pursued post-doctoral research in nutritional biochemistry at the University of Illinois.
She, along with her husband, Jack, and son, Jason, moved to the Quad Cities in 1972, where Jack was employed by Deere & Co.
"As the years went on and I got to know Joyce, I soon realized she was remarkably well-read,'' Hetrick said of Wiley, who guided the religious education program at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation and later ran the adult forum there for over 34 years.
"One friend commented she always had a New York Times tucked under her arm. Joyce copied article after article from a variety of sources on gay youth, bullying, discrimination, civil rights, etc. You could ask her about anything gay-related and she would be ready with statistics, commentary and quotes to defend her position. She would have been a great person to have on your debate team as she knew so much," Hetrick said.
Wiley, ever-determined, believed mainstreaming applied to everyone. And though protective, she gave people enough space to make their own decisions, but was always there if someone struggled.
"If the kids wanted to do a gay prom, she supported them; if they wanted to participate in the National Day of Silence, she would help them organize it,'' Hetrick said. "She had a drive and a determination that was unstoppable. Just think of the lives of the hundreds and hundreds of gay youth and adults that she helped, directly and indirectly, by making it acceptable to be gay, lesbian or transgender in the greater Quad-City area. It's astounding.''
Small in stature, immense in heart. That was Joyce Wiley.
062919-qct-qca-pride-001
062919-qct-qca-pride-002
062919-qct-qca-pride-003
062919-qct-qca-pride-004
062919-qct-qca-pride-005
062919-qct-qca-pride-006
062919-qct-qca-pride-007
062919-qct-qca-pride-008
062919-qct-qca-pride-009
062919-qct-qca-pride-010
062919-qct-qca-pride-011
062919-qct-qca-pride-012
062919-qct-qca-pride-013
062919-qct-qca-pride-014
062919-qct-qca-pride-015
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!