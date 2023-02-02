A Moline man accused of neglect and abuse in the death of his 15-year-old stepson is expected to receive a plea offer Feb. 17.

Justin Keim was charged in the Nov. 3, 2020, death of Joseph "J.J." Hammond.

Hammond's mother, Jennifer Keim, originally was charged with murder and pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of neglect and abuse of a disabled person. She was sentenced last month to serve four years of probation.

Justin Keim appeared in court Thursday. Jennifer Keim attended the hearing. They both declined to comment on the case.

Prosecutors accused Jennifer Heim of failing to provide, “appropriate hydration, nutrition and medical care … (and) knowing that doing so created the strong probability of death or great bodily harm.”

The teen was born with cerebral palsy and was profoundly disabled.

In her sentencing hearing Jan. 23, Jennifer Keim said J.J.’s death “tore my family apart.”

“There is pain that never goes away,” she said. “There is not a day that goes by that my heart does not ache.”

Jennifer Keim told the court in November 2020 the spread of COVID-19 filled her with “overwhelming fear and panic.” Her attorney, Jon Ruud, later repeated the effect fears about the pandemic had on Keim’s decision-making.

“We might not remember it well today, but in the fall of 2020 the world was on fire,” Ruud said to the court. “We were told to not go to emergency rooms.”

During the sentencing hearing Jan. 23, Rock Island County Assistant State’s Attorney Sean Williams asked 14th Circuit Court Judge Frank Fuhr to impose the maximum sentence of 14 years. He said Jennifer Keim showed “a horrible lack of action” and pointed out J.J. weighed just 38 pounds at the time of his death.

“Even during the pandemic, there were alternatives,” Williams said. “Some action was required … neglect caused J.J.’s death.”

Ashlei Hammond, J.J.’s stepmother read a victim’s impact statement on behalf of the boy’s father and their family. She said she didn’t know if Keim didn’t take J.J. to a doctor sooner “… because of pride or fear or indifference, or a messy mixture of all three.”

“He deserved better than this,” Hammond said. “Even if it was his time to go, he deserved to go peacefully and without pain. … But instead he sat in that chair and died slowly and painfully over a span of three days while everyday life just went on around him.”

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said the case was particularly “disturbing” for law enforcement and attorneys in her office because of “J.J.” Hammond’s condition at the time of his death.

But family members, friends and neighbors said J.J.’s physical condition often was poor, even though his mother did everything she could for him.

At the time of Jennifer Keim’s arrest, childhood friend Christa Axnix said: “I know this family intimately. Everyone who knows Jennifer knows the hard work and dedication she put into keeping J.J. alive.”

His frequent bouts with respiratory infections made the Keims fearful, Axnix said, of taking J.J. to doctors’ offices or the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photos: Mourners gather for the funeral of Tyre Nichols