Katz: 'Light at the end of the tunnel' could 'turn out to be a train coming toward us' when it comes to COVID-19

All of the Quad-Cities health officials assembled for Thursday's virtual Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing said increasing vaccination rates on both sides of the Mississippi River offer hope.
A kind of "light at the end of the tunnel."
But for the second time in as many days, the same health officials warned about a scenario they saw unfold in the late summer and early autumn of 2020 — upticks in the daily number of new COVID-19 infections.
Both Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig and Scott County Health Department Interim Director Amy Thoreson stressed the need for people to continue to wear masks, social distance, wash their hands frequently, and avoid large crowds even as more people are vaccinated.
Scott County Health Department Medical Director Louis Katz offered a detailed analysis of recent increases in new COVID-19 cases.
"My best guess is two things have happened," Katz said. "First, people are backing off non-pharmaceutical interventions (masking, social distancing, hand washing) and so there has been an increase in infection.
"Second, we have to look at COVID variants. We know the U.K. strain is 50% more infectious and there are indications it is upwards of 50% more lethal. There may be an increase in spread because a strain of COVID is more infectious."
Katz explained why the virus cannot continue to be passed around — even if it is not sickening or killing people.
"What is important to understand is that the COVID that is out there, the more variants can develop. We must continue to be extremely cautious in the short and middle term if we want to have long-term gains," Katz said. "We must double down on non-pharmaceutical interventions now. If we don't, that light at the end of the tunnel will turn out to be a train coming toward us."
Local COVID-19 numbers, hospitalizations
The new case numbers from both sides of the Q-C were down Thursday, as the Rock Island County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and the Iowa Department of the Public Health said there were 22 new cases in Scott County.
No deaths were reported in either county — Rock Island County's toll remained 305 and Scott County's stayed at 215.
Since the start of the pandemic, 13,055 COVID-19 cases have been counted in Rock Island County. In the same span, Scott County has had 18,537.
Hospitalization numbers are more of a mixed bag. The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 residents are hospitalized in the county with severe symptoms of the virus.
Genesis Health System offered a broader look at the month of March:
- March 1 - 10 hospitalizations
- March 2 - 10
- March 3 - 9
- March 4 - 5
- March 5 - 6
- March 8 - 10
- March 9 - 11
- March 10 - 2
- March 11 - 6
The healthcare system did not breakdown how many patients were hospitalized in Davenport or Silvis.
Moline vaccination clinic
The Moline Housing Authority is partnering with Walgreens to host a vaccine clinic site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at 1150 41st Street in Moline.
The clinic will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires one dose, and will be administered to staff and residents or participants of the Moline Housing Authority from Public Housing, Section 8, and Fiesta Manor. There are 200 vaccine doses being distributed through scheduled appointments.
Vaccination clinic in Henry and Stark counties
Residents of Henry and Stark counties can sign up for a first-dose, drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting the morning of Monday, March 15.
According to a news release from the Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management, the vaccination clinic will be held Friday, March 19.
Any Henry and Stark County residents age 65 and over, as well as residents under 65 with co-morbidities, and remaining healthcare and frontline essential workers, are eligible to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
To reserve a slot in the vaccination clinic, the health department asks eligible residents to go to www.henrystarkhealth.com and complete the online COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Registration Form.
Sandy Sommer, RN Director of Clinical Services with the Henry and Stark County Health Departments asked family and friends to help older individuals to register for these clinics.
Instructions to reserve a place at the vaccination clinic:
1. Visit www.henrystarkhealth.com
2. Click on any of the Date and Time Links based on your preference. Note: Date and Time may fill up fast.
3. Fill out the Covid Vaccine Registration Form. You must fill out separate forms for each person wanting the shot. (You will need a valid email address, multiple registrants can use the same email address)
4. f you are assisting someone else you will need to know: Name, Address, Phone #, Date of Birth, Age, Sex, Current Primary Physician, and Employer (if applicable)