Katz: 'Light at the end of the tunnel' could 'turn out to be a train coming toward us' when it comes to COVID-19

Katz explained why the virus cannot continue to be passed around — even if it is not sickening or killing people.

"What is important to understand is that the COVID that is out there, the more variants can develop. We must continue to be extremely cautious in the short and middle term if we want to have long-term gains," Katz said. "We must double down on non-pharmaceutical interventions now. If we don't, that light at the end of the tunnel will turn out to be a train coming toward us."

Local COVID-19 numbers, hospitalizations

The new case numbers from both sides of the Q-C were down Thursday, as the Rock Island County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and the Iowa Department of the Public Health said there were 22 new cases in Scott County.

No deaths were reported in either county — Rock Island County's toll remained 305 and Scott County's stayed at 215.

Since the start of the pandemic, 13,055 COVID-19 cases have been counted in Rock Island County. In the same span, Scott County has had 18,537.

Hospitalization numbers are more of a mixed bag. The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 residents are hospitalized in the county with severe symptoms of the virus.