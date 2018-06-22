Since his transition from a shy kid to a journalist, Gary Metivier, whose last day as KWQC-TV anchor was Friday, knows one thing for sure:
“I will never retire from telling stories, one way or another,” he said during an interview in the Davenport studio before he appeared as a guest on the “Paula Sands Live” show. Afterward, he anchored the 6 p.m. news as the finale to 20 years at the station, where he started in 1998.
“It’s been a great run at KWQC,” he said. “It’s been the hardest decision of my life to leave this place I love so much … it’s like I’m leaving family.”
He said he will have more opportunities to work together and collaborate with KWQC — in fact, people still can contact him through his KWQC Facebook page.
The quiet boy who was part of a family of 12 children in Oklahoma City found a love for television news when he became a part of a local TV story.
He was a high school senior when he participated in a Christian service project in which young people were partnered with nursing home residents who didn’t have family. Metivier was among those who were interviewed for the story.
“I was amazed at how they captured that story,” he said. “They used like five of my sound bites and all this B-roll, and I just thought it was magical how they could take that moment and turn it into a story and share it with so many people.”
Because of that experience, he realized, “You can make a difference. You can do something with this medium. I wanted to tell a story someday like that.”
He worked at stations that included Denison, Texas, Reno, Nevada, and Los Angeles, before coming to Davenport.
There have been moments of levity.
During one broadcast, just as he said the word “implosion,” a camera blew up. “It actually exploded on the word ‘implosion,’ he said. “The camera blew up … shorted out.” The camera operator, who was not injured, dropped to the ground.
Always, Metivier has sought positive stories. “I look for the good stories, the inspiring stories. We are surrounded by so much negativity in our world. That’s the stuff that gets attention and spreads on social media so fast. Bad stuff spreads fast, good stuff gets spread very slowly if at all.
“And that’s OK, because a lot of the good people out there don’t really want the light shining on them and what they are doing,” he said. “There are so many people doing so many good things out there, for the betterment of us all, that I think that’s what I take away from all of this, is there is a lot of good, although we end up reporting a lot about the bad.”
He said KWQC always has been great about searching for positive stories, including stories of veterans and Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. He spoke with veterans before they went on the flights and when they returned, and he “was touched forever.”
Metivier earned numerous awards for his work, including three Emmy Awards and three Edward R. Murrow Awards.
He has written several books, and wants to devote himself to more writing projects, including more children’s books, “non-fiction that I think the next generation needs to hear.”
He concluded with some advice to other journalists.
“I hardly ever spoke as a child. I just listened and observed,” he said. That served him well as a journalist.
“Listen. Learn. Take it in,” he said. “Don’t rush to judgment …. don’t feel you have to draw conclusions. Let people tell their stories, and you help put it together.”