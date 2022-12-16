 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Le Claire PD arrests pair during burglary in progress

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

Le Claire police foiled a burglary in action early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, an officer was conducting a routine patrol through the city when he noticed a suspicious vehicle outside the area of Cody Storage. The officer made contact with a man and woman, who he quickly determined were actively burglarizing a storage unit.

Kelly Mitchell and Brady Stevenson were arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail according to court records. They were each charged with burglary in the third degree, conspiracy, criminal mischief in the fifth, possession of burglary tools and theft in the fifth degree.

Mitchell has been released on bond while Stevenson remains in custody.

Officers remind residents to lock up belongings and report suspicious activity. There has been an increasing number of burglaries in the area, police said.

Kelly Mitchell

Brady Stevenson mug

