Leaders along the Rock River in Illinois Quad-Cities are concerned about an update to the flood maps that would expand flood areas

In the letter from city officials, they expressed concern that some non-accredited levees were not taken into account in affecting the flow of the river.

“There are many instances where real-world features including highway embankments, farm levees, raised areas of land, roads, and railroads would restrict or otherwise impact Rock River floodwater flow,” the letter stated that are not included in the updated flood mapping.

When creating flood maps, FEMA mandates that makeshift levees or embankments not accredited by FEMA can’t be included to show they prevent flooding.

“That's because when levees are constructed, and they physically will block water, of course, which is their purpose, but then if a flood map were to be changed to show that there's no longer flooding behind this levee where it used to flood, then inevitably, development will happen,” Heistand said. Houses, stores, whatever kind of development, the land use will not be encumbered by the floodplain regulations that used to encumber those locations. And so, it invites development. And then that development implies that they're safe when they're only as safe as the levee is strong.”