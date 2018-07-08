Pete the Purple Bull and graduates from the Quad-City Leadership Academy will present Duck for Life, an annual rubber duck race, to support Quad-City school projects designed to increase safety in school buildings.
The concept was developed by Joshua Lighton, Jon Davidshofer and Anthony Heddlesten, all recent academy graduates.
Ducks are available for $5 each or three for $10. At noon Saturday, July 21, the ducks will “race” down Duck Creek at Junge Park, 301 W. 35th St., Davenport.
The goal is to raise $3,000 that will be distributed to one or more schools that need help to complete a school-safety project.
The duck winner will win up to $500.
Ducks will be available for purchase up until the day of the race. For more information or to buy a duck, visit www.qcunited.org
Pete the Purple Bull is an original Quad-City character created by QC United, a non-profit anti-bullying organization. Pete and his hip-hop dance posse visit Quad-City schools to promote being respectful and kind to oneself, to others and to the world.
For more information, email kim.riley@qcunited.org
Integrity Integrated's academy is for those in leadership positions or who are ready to step into leadership roles in their organizations and community.