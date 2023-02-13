A LeClaire man is accused of fleeing an Iowa State Patrol trooper early Monday, resulting in a high-speed chase through Bettendorf and Davenport.

John Robert Grafton, 33, is charged with felony counts of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief, and driving while intoxicated. He also is charged with five misdemeanors related to the chase and is being held on $16,000 bond, Scott County records show.

Grafton was stopped at 12:55 a.m. Monday as he was traveling westbound on I-74 from State Street in a GMC Yukon that did not, according to the Iowa State Patrol officer, have rear registration plates displayed.

The officer said the SUV excited I-74 on Middle Road, made a u-turn and stopped for the trooper. After the ISP officer exited his cruiser, Grafton fled the stop at a high rate of speed, police said. He then entered the eastbound portion of I-74, traveling at speeds over 90 mph before exiting on State Street.

Grafton nearly struck a Bettendorf Police cruiser head on, police said, and drove " ... through the yard of 644 Brown Street in Bettendorf, causing damage to landscaping and yard with an estimate in excess of $1,500."

The pursuit ended near the intersection of River Drive and 4th Street when Grafton failed to maintain control of the Yukon and struck the curb, " ... with enough force to rip the tire and rim off of the rear of the SUV. The driver continued to try and accelerate but the vehicle would take no more abuse and became disabled," according to a report.

"Grafton showed multiple clues of impairment, including but not limited to: a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his person, impaired balance, short term memory issues," police wrote in an arrest report.

He had 18 individual bottles of 99-proof alcohol, reports state, and Grafton's blood-alcohol content was .179. The legal limit for driving is .08.

Grafton later admitted to fleeing a traffic stop in October 2022. The arresting ISP officer was the officer whom he led on that chase as well, police said.