LeClaire man sentenced to 18 years for receiving child porn

A LeClaire man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison and ordered to pay a total of $15,000 in restitution for receiving child pornography.

Paul John McNicol, 30, was sentenced Nov. 30 in the South District Court of Iowa and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution as well as a $5,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act. Following his release, McNicol is ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release.

According to a news release, law enforcement identified McNicol after he uploaded sexually explicit images of minors to the social media program, KIK. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at McNicol’s residence and seized electronic devices, on which they located numerous images and videos depicting child pornography.

McNicol had been required to register as a sex offender following 2014 convictions in Illinois for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual abuse.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa said Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case and it was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s "Project Safe Childhood."

According to the news release, Project Safe Childhood was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.