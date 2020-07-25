LeClaire: Rally against racism includes poetry, history, emotion

LeCLAIRE, Iowa -- Travis Schlitter, 41, of LeClaire choked back tears of emotion when he talked about his hometown Saturday on the plaza near LeClaire City Hall.

Schlitter, 41, wearing a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt, hosted the rally with Shari Pelzer in response to white nationalist flyers sent to residents in the area.

“Very recently, we had a crop of racist fliers dropped in citizens’ driveways,” Schlitter said. “So we are having a community get-together to let people know that we don’t support that.”

Among supporters, most of who wore face coverings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, were Vicki Felger, of Davenport, and Jim Orr, of Bettendorf, who held a One Human Family QCA sign that read “Love Unites! All Are Welcome.”

“Our whole goal of One Human Family (a Quad-City non-profit organization) is to spread love instead of hate," she said. “We’re here today on a very hot day just so we can make our presence known and we can peacefully rally for elimination of hate.”

Schlitter said the purpose of the rally was to show the community “There are voices for change out here in LeClaire, too.”