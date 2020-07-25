LeClaire: Rally against racism includes poetry, history, emotion

LeCLAIRE, Iowa -- Travis Schlitter, 41, of LeClaire choked back tears of emotion when he talked about his hometown Saturday on the plaza near LeClaire City Hall.
Schlitter, 41, wearing a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt, hosted the rally with Shari Pelzer in response to white nationalist flyers sent to residents in the area.
“Very recently, we had a crop of racist fliers dropped in citizens’ driveways,” Schlitter said. “So we are having a community get-together to let people know that we don’t support that.”
Among supporters, most of who wore face coverings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, were Vicki Felger, of Davenport, and Jim Orr, of Bettendorf, who held a One Human Family QCA sign that read “Love Unites! All Are Welcome.”
“Our whole goal of One Human Family (a Quad-City non-profit organization) is to spread love instead of hate," she said. “We’re here today on a very hot day just so we can make our presence known and we can peacefully rally for elimination of hate.”
Schlitter said the purpose of the rally was to show the community “There are voices for change out here in LeClaire, too.”
“Those sorts of fliers don’t represent LeClaire and the Quad-Cities,” said Eric Puryear, whose daughter Lily stood at his side.”They’re not the kind of people that we are around here."
"I think there are a lot of good people here," Puryear continued. "A tiny few racist people sent out those fliers who hold those viewpoints. They don’t represent our community. They don’t represent the Quad-Cities. They don’t represent LeClaire at all.”
He said he is proud of the community and its diversity. “I’m so proud my daughter is growing up in a better world than I grew up in,” he said.
Democrat Ryan Zeskey, running for the Iowa House of Representatives to represent District 97, said he did not attend in a political capacity. He talked about the fliers involving "racial distancing," and said he drew city administrators' attention to them.
"It's through our love and our sharing and our understanding that we can make a change," he said.
Molly Regan, first vice chair of Scott County Democrats, brought voter-registration and absentee ballot request forms. She read a brief biography of Emmett Till, 14, a Black youth who was murdered in Mississippi in 1955. Saturday was his birthday, she said.
Shaniqua Cribbs, of Davenport, read a poem after singing a couple of lines of “Wade in the Water.”
Tanisha Ruby, of Waterloo, revved up the crowd while she walked back and forth with an energetic delivery.
“Why do they want us to keep fighting each other?” she asked.
“We are not our ancestors,” she said. “We don’t want change. We want revolution across the board.”
