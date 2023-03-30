What we do not need is a board driven by any political agenda. Electing board members with an axe to grind is always a recipe for division within the community, demoralization of staff, and a loss of focus on the one true function of a school board - better schools. On April 4, please consider voting for Lorri Lund and Eric Johnson, two serious and thoughtful candidates who will search for solutions to problems, not problems to match their solutions.