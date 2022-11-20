Living on the streets: 'I try to hide'

Kimberly McCaw is almost invisible.

Until the cold weather set in late last week, McCaw lived in a blanket tent she built over a small mattress in front of King's Harvest on 3rd Street in downtown Davenport. She is one of an estimated 400-or-more people living on the streets and in shelters throughout the Quad-Cities.

Homelessness does not have one cause, nor one solution. But since the pandemic, agencies throughout Rock Island and Scott counties have seen more people facing poverty, eviction, job loss and food instability — all factors that can contribute to the loss of a place to live.

People without homes in the Quad-Cities live in shelters, abandoned buildings, encampments hidden in parks, under bushes, in cars, or in dark corners that protect them from the wind and other elements.

Agencies like The Center, Humility Homes, the Salvation Army, Family Resources, Project Now and Christian Care not only strive to feed the homeless, but transition them into safe, permanent residences.

As another winter sets in, volunteers from those agencies are scrambling to keep people alive.

Street life realities

McCaw has been homeless for three years, but agency workers throughout Davenport say she's struggled to stay off the streets for much longer.

"I try to hide, honestly," the 58-year-old McCaw said. "If people can't see you, they leave you alone. I think most people drive by here, and if they even look, this looks like a big pile of blankets.

"I don't want to be seen by anybody — not when I'm out here on the streets."

The last time she landed an apartment, McCaw said, alcohol abuse got in the way.

"I was living in Mississippi, and I moved back here, to Rock Island," she said. "I lost the apartment because I had just too many people in there, people coming and going.

"And I drank. That's my problem, the drinking. I was a real bad alcoholic, and I had a real hard time resisting it when I'm around those people."

Many days, she lives by her wits. She uses some of the services at The Center, an agency on Brady Street that helps people find resources and offers groceries, a place to clean-up and some hot meals.

When everything is closed, McCaw's bathroom is an empty 20-gallon bucket that held pork chitterlings. She stays under the blankets of her tent so others on the street, including possible predators, can't see her.

"It can be really rough for a woman out her," she said. "I've been robbed so many times. People will come and take your stuff. And sometimes men will harass me, say sexual stuff.

"And then there are the cruisers — men that expect women out here to be prostitutes. Some women on these streets do that, but I can't do it."

McCaw said her life "got better" when she was able to get her Social Security card, a photo identification card and some benefits. She credits The Center with helping her.

Fighting to prevent homelessness

The Center is one of a number of agencies throughout the Quad-Cities focused on helping people get off the streets.

"We help people get the documents they need to get food at some pantries, benefits, a job, a place to live," Pennie Kellenberger, The Center's director, said. "We work a lot with people to help them fill out housing applications; we help with landlords.

"We offer showers, meals, clothing and positive human interactions. That's the most important thing here. Most of the people working here are volunteers, and many of them have experienced being homeless or have been affected by it."

Kellenberger pointed out the things many people take for granted — identification, birth certificates, tax returns, access to technology and transportation — are serious obstacles for people who lack the luxury of a stable environment.

When the cold weather set in, McCaw rode the bus to The Center and filled out some benefits paperwork.

"It's getting cold fast. It just turned from warm to cold," she said. "I can't stay in some places, and I don't wanna talk about any of that.

"Sometimes I want better. Sometimes I think the street is what I deserve. I can get along out there, and I can't be inside like other people. Sometimes I think there's these things wrong with me."

Many chronically homeless people struggle in shelters or in their own dwellings, Kellenberger said.

"Some feel guilty, I think, like, 'Why am I in here? I don't deserve this.' That is not uncommon," she said. "Just as we take certain things for granted, like IDs and documents, we assume people can just go back to living in a home.

"For some people, living in a home will be a bigger challenge than living on the street."

Where do people go?

Earlier this week, McCaw packed up the blanket tent in front of King's Harvest. She didn't say where she planned to stay, or if she even had a plan.

Like her, a number of homeless people in Davenport admit they can't stay in a shelter because they have been "trespassed."

Ashley Velez, director at Humility Homes, explained why some people were not allowed to stay in local shelters: "We are a no-barrier shelter," she said. "That means you can come to us with no ID, with problems. We take you as you are. And plenty of people are traumatized. Unfortunately, there are dangerous instances. I've seen a client assault another clients, assault staff.

"There are people out on the street who come to us suffering from mental illness, substance abuse problems and very real, serious traumas. It can be very hard for some individuals to be in a group setting, in a shelter. And sometimes those people have to be removed because they pose a danger to residents or staff."

Many people who are banned from shelters are reevaluated by the staff at Humility Homes, Velez said.

"We are not looking to keep people homeless," she said. "If a person can stay in a shelter, we will do everything we can to make that happen."

Nicole Cisne Durbin, president and CEO of Family Resources, pointed to the trauma people often experience before and after losing a stable home.

"People who experience violence or abuse or loss, who then lose their home, are really traumatized in ways we might not see or recognize," Durbin said. "Now add in the pandemic, which increased things like evictions.

"It's going to be interesting to see the long-term effects of the trauma of the pandemic. We are already seeing increases in evictions and food insecurity and job loss. All those things can lead to the loss of a stable home."

Even those who can stay in a shelter face the challenge of finding a bed.

On any given night, Humility Homes in Davenport will house up to 400 people. Family Resources, also in Davenport, has a 54-bed shelter for victims and families who have experienced abuse, domestic violence, or other violent crimes. Davenport's Salvation Army has housing for roughly 80 families.

In Rock Island County, Christian Care has 62 beds — 42 for men and another 20 for women and children. Those are some of the only beds available in the entire county.

Project Now has a three-bedroom house that houses five women. There is room for one more.

Ron Lund, director of Project Now in Rock Island, offered some perspective on the dire need for beds and shelters.

"Right now, we know of 260 homeless people on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities," he said. "We need beds, but, more than anything, we need affordable housing."

A root of the problem?

According to almost every person who dedicates time and effort to combating homelessness, not enough people are talking about the need for affordable housing.

"The lack of affordable housing is not just about people living in poverty," Durbin said. "There are plenty of people with good jobs who can't find affordable places to live. One of the myths is that people with jobs find places to live, and that's simply not true all the time.

"When people have to pay really high rent, they don't have the financial ability to deal with setbacks. The pandemic really laid that all bare for many people. When 60% of your income goes to rent, if you lose your job, there might be no way to stay housed."

In 2020, the group Quad-Cities Housing Cluster pointed out wages in the Quad-Cities increased nearly 16% from 2010 to 2019, while rental costs in Scott and Rock Island counties increased nearly 22% and nearly 24%, respectively, according to U.S. Census data.

The Housing Cluster found that since 2010, the area lost 30.5% of fair-market units, either because of increasing rents or because of closures and/or poor conditions.

"According to the Housing Cluster, the Quad-Cities is short 6,600 affordable housing units, and that was before COVID-19," Lund said. "And there are other pressures. In Rock Island County, 38,000 people live in what is called a food desert.

"That means those people don't have a readily available grocery store to buy food. That means they are shopping at gas stations, convenience stores, or, if they're lucky, something like a Dollar General. That means people who often don't make a lot of money to begin with are paying higher prices for food."

Other numbers from the area paint an equally stark picture of the factors that contribute to homelessness. In 2020 more than 15,400 Q-C households, or about 12% of all Quad-City households, were living in extreme poverty. Of those households, 76% are cost-burdened, which means those households are spending 30% or more of their annual income on housing.

Here's another perspective: In 2020, a single adult working full time and making $9 an hour could afford $468 a month for a one-bedroom apartment without being cost-burdened. Yet the fair market price for a one-bedroom in the Quad-Cities was $648.

'There is hope'

That's Jerry Jett's message to the world.

The son of an alcoholic father who neglected the entire family, Jett spent his youth in foster care and institutions. A residential burglary conviction put him in prison. He went back behind bars after getting caught stealing beer. He ended up homeless.

Like McCaw, Jett is 58 years old. He struggled with alcoholism for most of his life. But today he is studying for a bachelor's degree in social work at Western Illinois University and completing an internship at Project Now.

He explained why he stayed on the streets for so long — until losing eight toes to frostbite.

"You see the highs and the lows of everything," he said. "You don't have to listen to anybody. The rules are different on every corner. You're living minute-to-minute. I'm not romanticizing it, though.

"On the street, you learn to trust nobody, not even yourself. A lot of times, you're looking for gratification wherever you can find it. For me, it was in a bottle."

Sober for the past seven years, Jett understands when others experiencing homelessness talk about, "not being good enough."

"I never went hungry on the streets. Never — unless I was focused on finding alcohol. I learned to panhandle and, after a short time on the street, you can learn where the pantries and kitchens are," he said. "But the street wears on people's self-esteem. You can feel dirty and feel shame.

"I understand when someone might say they 'deserve' to be out on the street. And I understand when people struggle to get off the street. Being housed is four walls and doors and responsibilities. Most of all, it's other people. You have to be around other people. Those aren't always easy things."

Jett said a life after the streets was possible.

"It took me losing all but two toes," he said. "But you have to allow people to help you. You have to find a way to trust at least one person. And you have to give it a chance; keep trying and keep working.

"I got a lot of help, and I saw what I could accomplish. I'm hungry now — for knowledge. I want to study and learn and go help other people."