'Living room spread' - how the pandemic came to the Q-C

Evidence of the pandemic has exploded across the Quad-Cities all throughout the month of November.
It would be easy to try to find one or a few events that explained the rise in positive COVID-19 numbers. It would be nice, for some, to point to a culprit.
But the numbers, as well as health officials, tell another story. The rise of COVID-19 infection has more to do with our living rooms, workplaces, schools, and social lives than any single "super-spreader event."
All of the warning signs were present before the start of the football season, before kids throughout the Quad-Cities returned to school. All of the numbers used to measure COVID-19 were on a steady, inexorable climb.
Rewind to July 1. Scott County health officials reported 39 new cases and a total of 662 since the start of the pandemic, while counterparts in Rock Island County reported 28 new cases, 975 total.
One month later, Scott County saw an increase of 929 infections for a total of 1,591 cases. Rock Island's case count increased 662 to 1,637.
From Aug. 1 to Sept. 1, Scott County's total case count grew to 2,245. In Rock Island, 2,266 cases were reported since the start of the pandemic.
At the start of September, Dr. Louis Katz pointed to Scott County's 14-day moving average of roughly 30 positive cases a day, as well as the 14-day moving average of 7.4 positive rate of those tested. Katz said the latter statistic was "concerning" as schools reopened.
"We would like to see a positive rate of 5% or lower," Katz said. "And we simply aren't there yet."
Katz also pointed to a crucial factor in the spread of the virus. He warned of asymptomatic spread — the virus passed from people who have no idea they're infected.
"As far as asymptomatic spread is concerned, we know between 30 to 50% of positive infections came from exposure to asymptomatic people who were shedding the virus," Katz said.
From Sept. 1 to Oct. 1, Scott County saw a rise of 873 cases. Rock Island health officials recorded a similar rise, 891 cases.
"Over time, the increases we have seen, have not been tied to a specific event," Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said. "We did trace some spread to parties and gatherings.
"We also traced people who said they were in bars or restaurants where there was little social distancing, where masks weren't worn. Increasingly, we saw what we've come to call 'living room spread.' That's an asymptomatic person bringing COVID-19 into the house."
As the calendar turned from October from November, health officials on both sides of the Quad-Cities continued to warn of an increase in COVID-19 infections.
The same health officials joined executives from Genesis Health Systems and UnityPoint Health-Trinity to warn high infection rates would lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths.
"We might be done with COVID-19, but COVID-19 is not done with us," Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said during a September press briefing.
Ludwig's words proved to be prophecy.
On Oct. 1, the Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. JB Pritzker announced mitigation efforts coming to the state’s Region 2, which includes Rock Island, Henry and Bureau counties and covers much of west-central and north-central Illinois.
The restrictions included no indoor service for bars or restaurants; all outdoor service to close at 11 p.m.; tables should 6 feet apart; no dancing or standing indoors; reservations required for each party; and gatherings of people are limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity.
Gaming establishments and casinos were ordered to close at 11 p.m. and were limited to 25% capacity.
From Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, COVID-19 numbers on both sides of the Q-C started to show marked increases. Scott County gained 2,106 cases in those 30 days, putting its total at 5,224. Rock Island County recorded 4.674 cases by the beginning of November — an increase of 1,517 cases.
Health officials' warnings and reminders became pleas for the public to exercise more caution.
Almost every time Katz made public statements he said Iowa health officials were not doing enough to mandate better safety requirements. In less than a month — from Nov. 1 to Nov. 23 — Scott County COVID-19 numbers rose.
Scott County added 4,894 cases in the first 23 days of November — an average of 212 cases a day. The peak was reached Nov. 13, when the county recorded 427 cases in a single day.
Rock Island County gained 2,995 cases from Nov. 1 through Nov. 23 — an average of 130 per day.
Rivers said he thought a lot of people got "fatigued" COVID-19 safety measures and the idea of an invisible threat.
"It is understandable," he said. "People simply get tired and some decide to just take their chances.
"We've had people tell us they knew they shouldn't have gone into a place or attended a gathering, but they did it anyway. That's the way this virus has spread. You don't need one or two big events."
Like Katz, Rivers and Ludwig pointed to positivity rates — which are over 15% in the Q-C.
"The more people who are infected, they greater chance there is for spread," Rivers said. "Since July, our case counts built and built until it became clear that as more people gathered, more people were inside with greater numbers of people, community spread was going to escalate."
