'Living room spread' - how the pandemic came to the Q-C

Evidence of the pandemic has exploded across the Quad-Cities all throughout the month of November.

It would be easy to try to find one or a few events that explained the rise in positive COVID-19 numbers. It would be nice, for some, to point to a culprit.

But the numbers, as well as health officials, tell another story. The rise of COVID-19 infection has more to do with our living rooms, workplaces, schools, and social lives than any single "super-spreader event."

All of the warning signs were present before the start of the football season, before kids throughout the Quad-Cities returned to school. All of the numbers used to measure COVID-19 were on a steady, inexorable climb.

Rewind to July 1. Scott County health officials reported 39 new cases and a total of 662 since the start of the pandemic, while counterparts in Rock Island County reported 28 new cases, 975 total.

One month later, Scott County saw an increase of 929 infections for a total of 1,591 cases. Rock Island's case count increased 662 to 1,637.

From Aug. 1 to Sept. 1, Scott County's total case count grew to 2,245. In Rock Island, 2,266 cases were reported since the start of the pandemic.