Local anti-mask rally draws an array of reactionary speakers

Aimee Abington joined a group called Girl and a Gun and met people who introduced the idea of attending a local Ronald Reagan breakfast.

"From there, we met Annette Parchert, who worked at the Arsenal," Bruce Abington said. "She is a real organizer. She showed us how to set up the Freedom Alliance and what we had to do. She is really on top of things."

Annette Parchert and Darren Parchert are slated to speak during Saturday's rally. They declined multiple requests for an interview.

Bruce Abington stressed he is a supporter of the First Amendment and believes "communication is the only way we solve problems."

His concerns about guns and masks have exposed him to a variety of other cultural and political flash points, he said, hence the inclusion of a wide variety of other speakers at the rally. He hopes other issues will be raised, including concerns about "trying to teach critical race theory" in schools.

Critical race theory is the notion that racism has played a larger role in shaping American policies than is generally acknowledged.

Bruce Abington said he knows "being anti-CRT can get people labeled as racist." He wanted to make it clear "no one speaking at this rally will be allowed to say racist and anti-Semitic stuff."