Local rally draws an array of reactionary speakers

Bruce and Aimee Abington were never politically active. Hosting a pro-Second Amendment, anti-medical mandate rally was the last thing the couple ever imagined.
The Abingtons are the co-founders of the Freedom Alliance and the driving force behind the Rally for Freedom event scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Andalusia's Community Center. And while the Second Amendment will be defended and COVID-19 safety protocols will be questioned, the rally is a three-hour tour of where much of the modern conservative movement has drifted over the past decade.
The event will include at least 12 guests who will speak on subjects as wide ranging as home schooling, the need for a Convention of States, establishing a vote audit in Illinois and OSHA mask rules.
The rally also offers a platform for Moline resident Destiny Maynard, a mother who blames vaccines for the death of her son, as well as the widely known retired mixed martial artist Pat Miletich, who attended the rally that preceded the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Bruce Abington said he and his wife became politically active in the wake of the large-scale protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd by officers from the Minneapolis police department.
"We saw the riots that started and my wife started getting scared," Bruce Abington said. "She wanted to learn more about guns and conceal carry."
Aimee Abington joined a group called Girl and a Gun and met people who introduced the idea of attending a local Ronald Reagan breakfast.
"From there, we met Annette Parchert, who worked at the Arsenal," Bruce Abington said. "She is a real organizer. She showed us how to set up the Freedom Alliance and what we had to do. She is really on top of things."
Annette Parchert and Darren Parchert are scheduled to speak during Saturday's rally. Annette Parchert declined multiple requests for an interview.
Bruce Abington stressed he is a supporter of the First Amendment and believes "communication is the only way we solve problems."
His concerns about guns and masks have exposed him to a variety of other cultural and political flash points, he said, hence the inclusion of a wide variety of other speakers at the rally. He hopes other issues will be raised, including concerns about "trying to teach critical race theory" in schools.
Critical race theory is the notion that racism has played a larger role in shaping American policies than is generally acknowledged.
Bruce Abington said he knew "being anti-CRT can get people labeled as racist." He wanted to make it clear "no one speaking at this rally will be allowed to say racist and anti-Semitic stuff."
"There is no way I want that. I don't want anything said that will help people call us Nazis," Abington said. "I'm not a Nazi. I want to talk about protecting Second Amendment rights and medical tyranny.
"And we don't advocate violence. I believe in talking. If that doesn't work, I think we should talk some more."