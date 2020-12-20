 Skip to main content
1:37 p.m. Putnam Museum: Drop-off care for families
1:37 p.m. Putnam Museum: Drop-off care for families

1:37 p.m., DAVENPORT — A door opens and four small children burst out from a classroom into the dark, cavernous foyer of Davenport's Putnam Museum, their voices bouncing high off the walls.

Before the pandemic, these children would be in class at Monroe Elementary School, and the museum would be selling admission tickets. But the school district has gone to 100% remote learning, and the museum is closed on Tuesdays as part of its reduced-hours schedule.

What brings the children and the museum together is a special program, funded by United Way of the Quad-Cities, that provides neighborhood parents who work outside the home the opportunity to drop their children off at the museum for a day's education under the guidance of museum educators.

It's a chance for kids to interact with others their age, and to learn.

The three boys and girl, 2nd through 4th grade, hustle up steps and into the museum's Science Center where they ricochet from one station to the next. They snap together plastic squares to build a rocket. They touch a screen to play a snare drum. They press on a bellows to create a misty cloud.

For Lakin Sheeder, educator, the work is not much different from what she would be doing if the museum were open except that she's doing it for a much smaller group, rather than busloads of field-trippers.

"I really love that we have this program going on even though its small and socially distanced and everything is disinfected," she said. 

After about 20 minutes, she herds her masked charges down a hallway, through a corridor and around a corner into the museum's Fab(rication) Lab for a lesson in electric circuitry.

"Who has an electric toothbrush?" she asks.

Holding a disassembled brush, she points out the power source, wires and motor that make it work.

"My sister has one," a boy says. "That actually looks like hers."

