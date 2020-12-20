1:37 p.m. Putnam Museum: Drop-off care for families

Lakin Sheeder, museum educator at the Putnam Museum, helps Monroe Elementary School student Jaxson Reed, 10, learn about open and closed electrical circuits. The Putnam is offering a United Way-funded day camp for children in the neighborhood who are on 100% remote learning with the school district.
Lakin Sheeder, museum educator at the Putnam museum, helps Jaxson Reed, 10, learn about light, shadows and color in the Science Center within the Putnam Museum. The Putnam is offering a United Way-funded day camp for children in the neighborhood who are on 100% remote learning with the school district.
Lakin Sheeder, museum educator at the Putnam Museum, JP Thorndike, 9, and Samantha Lack, an AmeriCorps employee, create clouds in the Putnam's Science Center. The Putnam is offering a United Way-funded day camp for children in the neighborhood who are on 100% remote learning with the school district.
Lakin Sheeder, museum educator at the Putnam Museum, left, JP Thorndike, 9, Victoria McDaniels, 7, and Jaxson Reed, 10, create clouds in the Putnam's Science Center. The Putnam is offering a United Way-funded day camp for children in the neighborhood who are on 100% remote learning with the school district.
Lakin Sheeder, museum educator at the Putnam Museum, left, JP Thorndike, 9, Victoria McDaniels, 7, and Jaxson Reed, 10, create clouds at the Putnam's Science Center. The Putnam is offering a United Way-funded day camp for children in the neighborhood who are on 100% remote learning with the school district.
Monroe Elementary School students Jaxson Reed, 10, left, JP Thorndike 9, Gerald McDaniels, 9, and Victoria McDaniels, 7, watch Lakin Sheeder, Putnam Museum educator, create a closed circuit with a battery and a light bulb. The Putnam is offering a United Way-funded day camp for children in the neighborhood who are on 100% remote learning with the school district.
Lakin Sheeder, museum educator at the Putnam Museum, leads a presentation on electricity and open and closed circuits. The Putnam is offering a United Way-funded day camp for children in the neighborhood who are on 100% remote learning with the school district.
PJ Thorndike, 9, and Jaxson Reed, 10, create pictures with the lighted circles of an oversized Lite-Brite at Davenport's Putnam Museum. The Putnam is offering a United Way-funded day camp for children in the neighborhood who are on 100% remote learning with the school district.
Monroe Elementary School students Jaxson Reed, 10, left, JP Thorndike, 9, and Gerald McDaniels, 9, watch Lakin Sheeder, Putnam Museum educator, create a closed circuit with a battery and a light bulb. The Putnam is offering a United Way-funded day camp for children in the neighborhood who are on 100% remote learning with the school district.
1:37 p.m., DAVENPORT — A door opens and four small children burst out from a classroom into the dark, cavernous foyer of Davenport's Putnam Museum, their voices bouncing high off the walls.
Before the pandemic, these children would be in class at Monroe Elementary School, and the museum would be selling admission tickets. But the school district has gone to 100% remote learning, and the museum is closed on Tuesdays as part of its reduced-hours schedule.
What brings the children and the museum together is a special program, funded by United Way of the Quad-Cities, that provides neighborhood parents who work outside the home the opportunity to drop their children off at the museum for a day's education under the guidance of museum educators.
It's a chance for kids to interact with others their age, and to learn.
The three boys and girl, 2nd through 4th grade, hustle up steps and into the museum's Science Center where they ricochet from one station to the next. They snap together plastic squares to build a rocket. They touch a screen to play a snare drum. They press on a bellows to create a misty cloud.
For Lakin Sheeder, educator, the work is not much different from what she would be doing if the museum were open except that she's doing it for a much smaller group, rather than busloads of field-trippers.