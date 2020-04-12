$1.5 million in COVID-19 relief is going to Scott County businesses

• The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program will provide for up to six months of operating expenses and is easy to apply for by going to the website disasterloan.sba.gov, Youngs said.

Approval, though, will take time, Youngs cautioned. This is a nationwide program, and "somebody's got to look at the applications and approve them, and no one had personnel in place to handle this amount of loan traffic."

"Everybody's scrambling," he said. "We don't know when money's going to start flowing from that (program). But I'm going to say sooner than later."

Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can't be paid because of the pandemic's impact. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses.

• The Paycheck Protection Program is more complicated; a business needs to go through a bank with whom it already has a relationship for a loan equal to up to 2.5 months of the business's average monthly payroll. Although the money is a loan, it will be forgiven if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.

This money is available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.