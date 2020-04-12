You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
$1.5 million in COVID-19 relief is going to Scott County businesses
topical alert featured

$1.5 million in COVID-19 relief is going to Scott County businesses

{{featured_button_text}}

Government money aimed at helping businesses financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic began coming into Scott County on Friday as 75 small businesses were awarded grants totaling $1.5 million from the state of Iowa.

That money — $1,508,210 — is coming from Iowa's $24 million Small Business Relief Grant Program aimed at providing immediate, short-term cash-flow assistance for the next 30 days to maintain or reopen businesses.

A majority are bars and restaurants with two to 25 employees, and a majority received $25,000. But other businesses received grants, too, including Abbey Carpets, Fusion Salon & Spa, Greg's Gentry Shop and Pawsitively Purrfect Pet Grooming. 

In Muscatine County, 14 businesses received $241,853.

In Clinton County, 18 businesses received  $341,512.

"It's a weight lifted off our shoulders," Adam Reed, owner of Van's Pizza, Pub and Grill, Davenport, said of the grant. Van's is one of the Scott County businesses that has been awarded $25,000.

Although the business at 3333 N. Harrison St. remains open for carryout, sales do not account for one-tenth of normal traffic, Reed said. The grant will go toward rent, utilities and food purchases.

"It's really going to help us," he said. "It's going to keep us afloat."

And it will mean that the roughly 20 employees Reed had to lay off "will have a job to come back to," he said. 

Reed expects it will be June before he can reopen. At present, he and two other people are "working night and day, every day" to keep some business coming in.

Programs in Illinois; businesses clamor for info

Illinois has its own aid programs, as does the federal government.

And businesses are clamoring to get information.

Joel Youngs, regional director of the Small Business Development Center, based at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Davenport, said Thursday he had been receiving "phone calls and emails for 14 hours a day for 10 days now from businesses of all kinds" wanting help and information about what is available and how to apply.

His counterpart in Illinois, Ann Friederichs, based at Western Illinois University, Moline, said she was hoarse from talking so much. "It's nonstop with calls and emails," she said.

Queries have come from businesses in which the owner is the only employee on up to businesses with 500 employees and multi-millions in annual sales, Youngs said.

"The whole gamut," he said.

• In Illinois, a $14 million Hospitality Emergency Grant Program gave grants averaging $14,000 to 450 bars and restaurants and grants averaging $30,000 to 250 hotels.

Of the total amount, one-third was allocated for Cook County, one-third for "collar" counties and one-third for downstate. Businesses were chosen via a lottery.

The state has not made available a list of the businesses receiving grants.

"I personally know of no one who's getting any funds yet from any program," Friederichs said.

Illinois also offers a Small Business Emergency Loan Fund, making loans of up to $50,000 for small businesses, defined as those with 50 employees or fewer and with less than $3 million annual revenue. The program is administered by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and is for businesses outside of Chicago. Those in Chicago have their own program.

Federal programs

On the federal level, there are two main programs: the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, or EIDL, administered through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, Youngs explained.

• The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program will provide for up to six months of operating expenses and is easy to apply for by going to the website disasterloan.sba.gov, Youngs said.

Approval, though, will take time, Youngs cautioned. This is a nationwide program, and "somebody's got to look at the applications and approve them, and no one had personnel in place to handle this amount of loan traffic."

"Everybody's scrambling," he said. "We don't know when money's going to start flowing from that (program). But I'm going to say sooner than later."

Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can't be paid because of the pandemic's impact. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses.

• The Paycheck Protection Program is more complicated; a business needs to go through a bank with whom it already has a relationship for a loan equal to up to 2.5 months of the business's  average monthly payroll. Although the money is a loan, it will be forgiven if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.

This money is available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

These loans already are being approved, Youngs said. With 350 banks in Iowa, the state has a "fantastic infrastructure" to deal with applications, he said. 

At present, applications are open through June 30. Friday was the first day sole proprietors and contractors could apply.

According to a news release issued late Friday from the research center of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, 70 percent of Iowa's small businesses applied for PPP loans and nearly one-half applied for the EIDL.

Nearly two in three successfully submitted a PPP application, but none have received an EIDL emergency grant, the news release said.

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce website (quadcitieschamber.com) offers guidance on applying for financial help as well as links to all the programs. (See accompanying story)

Both Youngs and Friederichs expect more programs and/or additional funding to be provided by the U.S. Congress.

"Things are changing every 15 minutes," Friederichs said.  "Things are extremely fluid."

"They're all listening to their constituents," Youngs said. "Because it's all in the best interest (of everybody) to have a strong economic community," he said.

Businesses getting grants

• Scott County businesses awarded grants under Iowa's Small Business Relief Program as of mid-Friday were:

Grumpy's Saloon, $25,000

Azteca Mexican Restaurant, $25,000

Breakfast at Berries, $10,000

BZE Holdings Inc., $25,000

Cabos Cantina and Grill Inn, $22,000

China Cafe, $17,500

City Hall 1876 LLC, $25,000

Crawford Brew Works, $25,000

D&W Co No. 1, $25,000

Subway, $17,000

Frackie Pub, $25,000

Hi Ho Mongolian Grill, $25,000

Jai Mata Lakshimi, $25,000

Koellner Enterprise, $25,000

Lumpy's, $25,000

Meridith LLC, $12,000

Mound QC, $25,000

New China, $25,000

No Place Special, $18,500

OM International, $25,000

Osaka Sushi, $13,000

Panda Garden Restaurant, $25,000

Pub at Cumberland, $25,000

R&J Kilstrom, $25,000

Van's Pizza, Pub and Grill, $25,000

Rookie's Sports Bar, $25,000

Sparkler Treats, $15,000

The Wasabi Room, $25,000

Val Hawks Treats, $25,000

Valley Inn, $18,110

Van Dam, $25,000

Van Sev QCA, $15,800

VanDe Investments, $25,000

Hemispheres Bistro, $25,000

Wootbruch Enterprises, $5,000

3 Blessings Inc, $10,800

Crane & Pelican Cafe, $25,000

Steventon's, $25,000

Fresh Blends, $15,000

LBLN, $22,500

Coffee Envie, $10,000

WTM 53rd, $25,000

2 Sisters Unlimited, $7,000

Abbey Carpets, $25,000

Afterimage LLC, $5,000

AJS JAS JRP LLC, $25,000

Bask and Stay Pet Resort, $15,000

Brand T Screenprinting, $5,000

Celebrity Style Wigs, $25,000

Cosmetics of the QC, $15,000

Fusion Salon and Spa, $25,000

Greg's Gentry Shop, $25,000

Hair Consultants, $5,000

Katsch, $15,000

Pawsitivily Purrfect Pet Grooming, $10,000

Ritzi Reruns, $20,000

Stuff Etc., $25,000

Trotters Independent Traders, $25,000

Azteca 4, $25,000

Coffee House Deli, $25,000

Duong's Enterprise, $10,000

FMDAV, $25,000

Sancho's, $20,000

Los Portales Mexican Restaurant, $25,000

Mississippi River Distilling Co., $25,000

Najen Inc., $25,000

The Gallery Lounge, $9,000

Penwa, $25,000

Plainview Properties, $20,000

The Brewed Book, $5,000

The Diner, $25,000

The Gypsy Highway Co., $25,000

Tony's Chicago Style Pizzeria, $5,000 

• Muscatine County:

El Allende, $19,000

Jody's Corner Tap, $15,000

K&E Restaurant, $25,000

Kelendand Arlinda, $25,000

Mike's HIlltop Tap, $10,000

Vazques Enterpreise, $25,000

A Guy and a Grill, $10,000

Mad Marv's Place, $16,000

Kalona Kountry Katering, $14,453

Pro Hair Designs Salon & Spa, $25,000

Bridge Pub, $25,000

Chicharos, $7,500

Port City Underground, $16,000

Marie Luna, $8,900

PLSAK Enterprise, $25,000

• Clinton County:

Fujiyama, $10,000

Hunters Sports Bar, $19,802

Lyon's Tap, $10,000

McKinley Street Taverne, $15,000

Murphy's Pub DeWitt, $25,000

Ray's Timeout Sports Bar & Grill, $25,000

Shelly Brewer, $10,000

Shortcakes, $10,000

Smiley Inc., $25,000

Tycoga Vineyard & Winery, $25,000

Bargain Bonanza, $25,000

Brown's Shoe Fit Co., $25,000

Dudads, $20,000

Emma Rae's Antiques & Uniques, $25,000

Necker Jewelry, $25,000

Sasholli, $14,000

El Chapula, $25,000

Heinee Jo's Inc., $7,710

Q-C Chamber offers help

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce has created a comprehensive new resource guide to help businesses, nonprofits and entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's quadcitieschamber.com

The guide contains a wealth of links, guidances, recommendations, advisories and other resources on a range of matters, from relief funds for unemployed workers and businesses to information on filing taxes amid the pandemic. It will be updated regularly.

“The Quad Cities Chamber has compiled an extensive list of resources to assist businesses during this time,” said Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber.

"Businesses have shared that there is a lot of uncertainty right now, and we can help them cut through the clutter to get accurate and reliable information. It’s what we strive to do all the time, and during times of crisis, we want businesses to know the Chamber is their go-to resource for help.”

The guide contains resources from Iowa, Illinois, regional, national and international sources.

Donations: The resource guide also contains information on how Quad-Citians can donate funds (including to the Quad Cities Community Foundation and United Way's "Disaster Recovery Grant," or to local hospital funds) or items (including personal protective equipment through the Salvation Army).

— Graham Ambrose

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News