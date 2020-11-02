1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Kimberly Road

A Donahue woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving collided with another vehicle while she was fleeing an Iowa State trooper.

The crash occurred at 4:35 p.m., Sunday, on Kimberly Road, just west of Wisconsin Avenue in Davenport.

Dead is Kathryn Anne Burkhead, 31, of Donahue.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, a state trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop on Burkhead's vehicle, a 2005 Buick, as it was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in rural Scott County.

Burkhead failed to stop and continued onto Interstate 280 from I-80, the report stated.

Burkhead exited I-280 at Kimberly Road and was traveling eastbound just west of Wisconsin Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle, entered the opposite lane, and was struck broadside by a 2013 Jeep driven Emilie Anne Heggen, 22, of Iowa City, according to the crash report.

The Buick rolled onto its roof while the Jeep came to rest in the north ditch.

Burkhead was pronounced dead at the scene. Heggen was transported by MEDIC Ambulance to Genesis East Hospital with unknown injuries.

