1 dead, 2 children injured in head-on crash in Davenport
One person is dead after two vehicles collided Monday night in Davenport.

The incident occurred at 11:50 p.m. on E. River Drive just west of the intersection with Forest Road.

Police say a Saturn car was traveling east on River Drive and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a GMC pickup head-on that was traveling westbound on River Drive.

Pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash was an adult male passenger of the Saturn. Two small children passengers were seriously injured. The driver of the Saturn sustained non-life threatening injuries.

 The identities of those involved are being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

• Car accident in LeClaire kills woman from Eldridge

