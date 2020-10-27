1 dead in crash near Sterling

One person is dead and another injured after the vehicle they were in was struck by a semi-truck Monday afternoon near Sterling, Ill.

Whiteside County deputies responded at 3:19 p.m., Monday, to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois 40 and Science Ridge Road in rural Sterling, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 16-year-old male was traveling eastbound on West Science Ridge Road approaching the intersection at Illinois 40 when the driver disobeyed the stop sign.

After entering the intersection, the car was struck on the passenger side by a northbound International semi-truck.

Both vehicles traveled northeast before coming to rest in the ditch.

A passenger in the car, a 15-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whiteside County Coroner. The driver was transported to CGH in Sterling for treatment of his injuries.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Sterling Police Department, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, CGH EMS, Illinois State Police, Whiteside County Coroner, MedForce Air Medical, Illinois Department of Transportation, Johnson’s Towing and Slim-N-Hanks Towing.