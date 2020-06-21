10 Quad-Citians will be honored for their stands against racism. Meet the Race Against Racism honorees.

Sangeetha Rayapati

FROM THE NOMINATION

RAYAPATI'S STATEMENT

"I was raised by an Asian-Indian father and white mother with the following philosophy: Everyone is a child of God and a citizen of the world. Living by that code means that in all things I must remember the humanity in each of my neighbors and recognize our interconnectedness in this world. Fighting against racism, or fighting for equity, is a pathway for living out this belief: a natural extension of faith and word in action. My parents also constantly reminded me of my duty to the world through the verse from Luke 12:48, “To whom much is given, much will be required.” I have been afforded many privileges and I believe it is my duty to fight for those who have not had the same opportunities and who continue to struggle in ways I can only imagine."