10 Quad-City deaths linked to COVID-19 Thursday, 29 deaths in five-day span

The stark COVID-19 news cycle allowed a sliver of hope Thursday as officials in Iowa and Scott County started talking about the rollout of vaccines to combat the virus.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz explained healthcare workers, as well long-term care facility staff and residents, are slated to receive the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine later this month.

But that news came as virus-related deaths surged through the Quad-Cities.

Health officials in Rock Island County and Scott County reported a combined 10 COVID-19 related deaths Thursday. The virus has claimed 29 lives in the Quad-Cities during the five-day span of Sunday through Thursday.

Across the area 254 deaths have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Scott County reported three COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, putting its death toll at 90 since the start of the pandemic.