113022-qc-nws-scannertraffic_merged

Fire damages home in Davenport but causes no injuries

A person escaped without injury from a fire Monday in their Davenport home.

Davenport firefighters went around 10:52 a.m. to the 800 block of Gaines Street to investigate a report of a fire, according to a department news release. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the second floor and put the fire out within 10 minutes.

The homeowner, who was not identified in detail, had already left the home on their own and called 911, according to the news release. No injuries resulting from the fire were reported.

The homeowner did not require help from the Red Cross, the release states.

The fire caused minor smoke and structure damage to the home, but the cause remained under investigation Tuesday, the release states.

Man accused of shooting into house in Rock Island

A man faces charges after a gun was fired into a house, Friday, in Rock Island.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Marques D. Wilson, 37, Rock Island, with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to county court records.

Prosecutors accuse Wilson of shooting into a house in the 900 block of 11th Avenue, court records state.

Wilson was outside the home, standing on the front porch when the shooting started, prosecutors allege in the court records. At the time, Wilson had a 9 mm Taurus handgun despite a prior felony conviction for aggravated battery.

A caller notified authorities around 6:44 p.m. of seeing a tall black male in a down jacket firing two gunshots as he stood on the front porch, according to the Rock Island Police Department. When officers reached the area, they found bullet holes in the front window. They also recovered spent casings and an unfired cartridge on the front porch and front walk.

When they checked the back of the residence, officers found a person fitting the description provided by the caller, the department said. He was on the back porch.They held him at gunpoint and found a 9 mm handgun next to him.

The officers identified the person as Wilson, the department said.

Further investigation inside the home found damage from two bullets, according to the department. No one else was at the residence when police arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Wilson had his first appearance in court on the charges on Monday, court records state. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

He remained in custody at the Rock Island County Jail, according to court records. His bail is $75,000. To be released, he would have to post a $7,500 bond.