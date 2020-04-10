12 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County
12 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County

  • Updated
coronavirus-stock-image-update1.jpg

Coronavirus update

 iStock

Twelve more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County, bringing the total of official cases to 97. They are:

• A woman in her 80s who is being treated at a local hospital

• A man in his 70s who is being treated at a local hospital

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

