12-year-old wounded Wednesday in Rock Island shooting

Rock Island Police Department.

Rock Island Police Department.

A shooting Wednesday in Rock Island wounded a 12-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man.

A shooting complaint around 4 p.m. sent officers to the 1200 block of 14 ½ Street, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department. Once officers were in the area, they found the man, who had a gunshot wound to his abdomen that was considered serious but not life threatening. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

The wounded man did not cooperate with the police when officers attempted to question him, the release states.

Investigators learned of the wounded boy after someone brought him to the hospital around 7:19 p.m. in a private vehicle, the release states. He had been shot in the toe. Investigation indicates he was shot during the same attack.

The release, issued Thursday morning, stated there had been no arrests and no other injuries or property damage reported.

Further details were not available at that time, but the case remained under investigation, the department said.

The department asks anyone with information to contact investigators at 309-732-2677. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

