13 shot in Peoria gunfight

Dotson said there was no information regarding suspects and that the matter was still under investigation.

Prior to the shooting, a large fight broke out among the crowd of nearly 200 people, she said.

In the other matter, a man was shot in the face shortly after 9 p.m., Dotson said. He had been driven to an area hospital, where police were notified of his arrival.

A crime scene, Dotson said, was developed in the 700 block of Hightower Street. The man’s injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening, she said.

The brutal weekend has seen 17 people shot with one death since Friday night. Reaction from civic leaders and activists was unanimous

“Peoria isn’t isolated from this dangerous trend across our state and country,” said Mayor Jim Ardis. “We’re not going to accept it though. Chief Marion’s team are continuously working on strategies to address these shootings. There has to be accountability. Is it really necessary for large groups to be congregating at 4 o’clock in the morning? Another 20 officers aren’t going to solve the problem.”

The shootings add to a particular violent weekend in Peoria which saw two separate incidents that left one dead and two others injured.

