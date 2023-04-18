Thirteen-year-old Zach Maxwell knew something was wrong when he struggled to uncap a pen after taking a fitness test.

Just a week or two before, the Pleasant Valley student threw his arm out playing dodgeball.

“I couldn’t really move it. I could barely hold a ball. I couldn’t squeeze it. I had no strength in my arm,” Zach said. “But it got better.”

Until, that is, he did a pushup test in P.E.

Afterward, he could barely pull a cap off a pen to write down how many pushups he'd done. In the next test, he could hold a plank for only about half as long as he could the year before because his arm hurt.

“I just couldn’t hold myself up any longer; it was just too painful,” Zach said. “So then, after that, I was like, ‘Mom, it’s pretty bad. It hurts. It’s messed up.' ”

His doctor first suspected a problem with Zach’s rotator cuff, and a physical therapist gave him some exercises.

It wasn’t getting better.

After a few months came the diagnosis: An aggressive form of bone cancer. Zach would need chemotherapy, and his right arm would have to be amputated from the shoulder.

Community support followed.

When he and his mom, Jodi Maxwell, tried to cancel their YMCA membership as financial headwinds appeared on the horizon, an employee pulled from the Y’s scholarship fund to cover the family.

A Bettendorf Y member paid for an e-bike with an accommodation for Zach’s amputation at a Saturday benefit hosted by the Bettendorf Y. And a GoFundMe has raised thousands of dollars to help the Maxwells with medical expenses.

“I just, I felt really loved and cared about,” Zach said.

On Monday, he was packing for another trip to Rochester, Minnesota, for another round of chemo treatment. It’s now a familiar trek.

Because the treatment takes multiple days to cycle through his system, there’s a lot of wait time. Zach’s grandparents frequently drive to Rochester to keep him and his mom company, which means a lot of card-playing — one of his favorite activities.

His grandparents taught him to play Spades, Whisk and Smear, with a deck of 52 playing cards. And they play for hours. Zach said they had to throw away a pack of well-used cards after corners tore and edges creased.

“I think in one day, we played six or seven hours of cards,” Zach said.

He recently had the sutures removed from his March 6 amputation, and he's looking forward to being fitted next week for his prosthetic. The “passive” device, which means it doesn’t move on its own, will make it possible to wear a backpack with both straps again.

In about six months, he'll likely qualify for an upgrade.

Surgeons relocated Zach’s arm nerves, which will grow along a graft mesh and connect to his other muscles. In the future, those could pave the way for a robotic hand that Zach could open and close, allowing him to twist his wrist and possibly move his thumb.

Ultimately, the robotic hand could pick up signals from nerves elsewhere in his body and react.

“If I think about opening my right hand, on my front part of my chest, it’ll move a muscle, and if I think about closing it, they said it’ll move a muscle on my back, and the prosthetic will sit there and pick up on the movements and open and close the hand and everything,” Zach said.

Katie Gagner, a Maxwell family friend, has helped organize fundraisers and community events for Zach. She's known his mom for a little over a year, having worked together as nurses. She took the reins on organizing a GoFundMe and a CaringBridge account to give Jodi Maxwell more time to focus on Zach.

"I lost my daughter three years ago," Gagner said. "And he's definitely brought happiness back into my life."

"I always said I never want any mother to experience what I've experienced, and I'll do whatever I can. This was just a small opportunity for me to try to make a difference with them and give her all the time with Zach that she needed."