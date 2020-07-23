15-year-old girl ID'd as pedestrian in fatal train incident in Morrison
15-year-old girl ID'd as pedestrian in fatal train incident in Morrison

MORRISON — The pedestrian killed when hit by a train early Wednesday has been identified as 15-year-old Samara Ann Elizabeth Braham of Morrison.

According to a release from the Morrison Police Department, Braham was struck at approximately 4:21 a.m. by a westbound Union Pacific Railway train on the north set of tracks in an area just east of the Jackson Street crossing in Morrison. 

Braham was pronounced dead at the scene by Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald. No other information is being released as the incident remains under investigation by the Morrison Police Department and the county coroner.

