150th anniversary of the Deere-Wiman House to be held

Evenings at Butterworth Center will host a kickoff event at 7 p.m. on Friday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Deere-Wiman House.

Director Gretchen Frick Small will share her research, including period photos, about the life of the home and why it plays an important role in Quad-City architectural history. Light refreshments will follow the program.

The house is one of Moline's most history-rich structures and former home to four generations of Deere family members. Built in 1872 by Charles Deere for his wife, Mary, and two daughters, Anna and Katherine, it was named Overlook because of its choice hilltop location above downtown Moline and the family business, John Deere Plow Works.

The event will be offered in-person at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline, on a first come, first seated basis. There also will be an option to attend the event virtually on Zoom by registering at www.butterworthcenter.com and clicking on the link on the homepage.

For more information, call 309-743-2701 or visit the website.

