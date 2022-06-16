163rd Henry County Fair kicks off

2022 Miss Henry County Fair Mollie Bennett, left, embraces second runner-up Zaria Greene during the Miss Henry County Fair Queen Pageant on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Cambridge. London Fulks was named first runner-up.
The 163rd Henry County Fair kicked off Wednesday night.
Emma Motley was named the 2022 Jr. Miss Henry County Fair Queen, Tessa Courtright was named first runner-up and Lily Thompson was named second runner-up.
Paisley Williamson was named the 2022 Little Miss Henry County Fair Queen.
The fair continues through Sunday with 4-H animal projects, a demolition derby, harness racing and a performance from the band Parmalee. For a schedule of daily events, visit henrycountyfairillinois.com.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Contestants walk to the stage during the Miss Henry County Fair Queen Pageant on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Little Miss Henry County Fair Queen Pageant contestants stand on the stage, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Contestants hold hands as they await the results during the Miss Henry County Fair Queen Pageant, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Melaina Meisenburg walks across the stage during the Miss Henry County Fair Queen Pageant, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mollie Bennett is crowned 2022 Miss Henry County Fair during the Miss Henry County Fair Queen Pageant, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Contestants wait to go on stage during the Miss Henry County Fair Queen Pageant, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Miss Henry County Fair Queen Pageant, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Contestants wait on the stage for the results during the Miss Henry County Fair Queen Pageant, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Miss Henry County Fair Queen Pageant, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Cambridge.
