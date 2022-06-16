 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
163rd Henry County Fair kicks off
The 163rd Henry County Fair kicked off Wednesday night with the crowning of a new Miss Henry County Fair Queen. 

Mollie Bennett was named the 2022 Miss Henry County Fair Queen, London Fulks was named first runner-up and Zaria Greene was named second runner-up.

Emma Motley was named the 2022 Jr. Miss Henry County Fair Queen, Tessa Courtright was named first runner-up and Lily Thompson was named second runner-up.

Paisley Williamson was named the 2022 Little Miss Henry County Fair Queen.

The fair continues through Sunday with 4-H animal projects, a demolition derby, harness racing and a performance from the band Parmalee. For a schedule of daily events, visit henrycountyfairillinois.com.

