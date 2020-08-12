1940s-style radio play opens Aug. 20 at Black Box Theatre

Take a step back in time with The Black Box Theatre’s production of “The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play,” opening Aug. 20.

The 1940s-style radio play, by Joe Landry, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 20-23 and 27-30, at the theater, 1623 5th Ave., Moline.

Tickets — $16, and $13 for Thursday shows — are available online at theblackboxtheatre.com. Because of COVID-19, only 26 seats will be available. Doors will open 15 minutes before curtain, temperatures will be taken at the door, hand sanitizer will be available, and masks must be worn, according to a news release from Black Box.

The release cites Playscripts, stating that “The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play” was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's classic tale that takes the audience on a fast-paced ride through Hitchcock’s signature world.

In the show, Richard Hannay visits 1930s London and meets Annabella Smith, who is on the run from foreign agents after a disturbance, the release states. Annabella is later murdered, and Hannay must prove he is innocent.

The cast includes James Driscoll as Hannay, with Patti Flaherty, Susan Perrin-Sallak, Scott Tunnicliff, Phillip Dunbridge and Matt Walsh. Lora Adams is directing and designing, with lighting by David Miller.

For more information, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.

