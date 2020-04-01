2 deaths, 52 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Wednesday 52 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 549 positive cases.

Also, two additional deaths were reported — one elderly adult (81+) in Polk County, and one elderly adult (81+) in Washington County.

There have been a total of 7,304 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 52 individuals include:

• Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)

• Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.

