2 deaths, 52 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Wednesday 52 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 549 positive cases.

Also, two additional deaths were reported — one elderly adult (81+) in Polk County, and one elderly adult (81+) in Washington County.

There have been a total of 7,304 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 52 individuals include:

• Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)