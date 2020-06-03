2 fireworks displays canceled in Illinois Quad-Cities
topical

2 fireworks displays canceled in Illinois Quad-Cities

  • Updated
2017

Fireworks shoot off from barges at Red White and Boom in 2017. Many fireworks celebrations are being canceled this year because of the coronavirus.

 Staff, file

Two area fireworks displays are being canceled this year because of coronavirus concerns.

The most recent cancellations are:

• The annual July 3rd fireworks at Lake Matherville. The Community Club will be having a yard decorating contest, with the top 3 winners being announced on July 4.

• Coal Valley Days scheduled for July 3-4, 2020 has been canceled and rescheduled for July 2-3, 2021.

Quad-City Times​

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News