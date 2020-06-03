2 fireworks displays canceled in Illinois Quad-Cities

Two area fireworks displays are being canceled this year because of coronavirus concerns.
The most recent cancellations are:
• The annual July 3rd fireworks at Lake Matherville. The Community Club will be having a yard decorating contest, with the top 3 winners being announced on July 4.
• Coal Valley Days scheduled for July 3-4, 2020 has been canceled and rescheduled for July 2-3, 2021.
The annual Red, White and Boom fireworks display in downtown Davenport and Rock Island has been rescheduled for July 3, 2021.
Quad-City Times
